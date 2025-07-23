Goa Shipyard Limited-Made Second Pollution Control Vessel Launched, Says Coast Guard

New Delhi: The second pollution control vessel, designed by Goa Shipyard Limited to help the Coast Guard respond to oil spills in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) quickly and effectively, was launched on Wednesday, officials said. The launch of 'Samudra Prachet' is an exemplary testimony of the nation's shipbuilding capability and propels Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) into the league of shipyards capable of producing state-of-the-art pollution control vessels, they said.

The first pollution control vessel was launched on August 29, 2024, and the same is on the verge of delivery, the officials said. According to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the second and the last of the two indigenous pollution control vessels, being constructed by GSL, was launched today, the ICG said.

These advanced pollution control vessels are fitted with state-of-the-art response equipment, and will help the Coast Guard in "quick and effective response to any oil spill in our EEZ," an ICG spokesperson said. With the launch of the second pollution control vessel, Goa Shipyard Limited and the Indian Coast Guard are steadfastly progressing on the path of self-reliance, turning 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' into a reality, he said.

In an X post, ICG said, "The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art pollution response systems and boosts India's capability in pollution response. A flagship moment, shining example and proud milestone for Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence shipbuilding."

The second vessel was launched in the presence of ICG's Director General Paramesh Sivamani. The launching ceremony was also attended by various senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, Coast Guard and the Goa Shipyard Limited.

These ships have been designed and are being built in-house by Goa Shipyard Limited to meet the specific requirements of the Indian Coast Guard. The ship has a length of 114.5 m, a breadth of 16.5 m and would displace 4,170 tonnes, the ICG said. This project also contributes to the economic prosperity of the nation by developing a local ecosystem and supporting the workforce, entrepreneurs and MSMEs, the official said.

The project has generated substantial employment for the local industry and micro, small and medium enterprises engaged in marine production activities within Goa, the ICG said. During his address, the DG highlighted the importance of pollution response vessels for the Indian Coast Guard in the maritime domain and the synergy between the Goa Shipyard Limited and the ICG.

He appreciated the efforts put in by Goa Shipyard Limited and the industry in ensuring that the major shipbuilding requirements of the Coast Guard are fulfilled indigenously. He exhorted all to ensure that the march towards 'Atmanirbharta' in defence production is pursued in the right earnest.

Also Read