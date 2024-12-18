ETV Bharat / bharat

Goa Liberation Day: Story Of Freedom Following Portuguese Rule

Hyderabad: Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year in India and it marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule. The Portuguese colonised several parts of India in 1510 but by the end of the 19th century Portuguese colonies in India were limited to Goa, Daman, Diu, Dadra, Nagar Haveli and Anjediva Island. The Goa liberation movement, which sought to end Portuguese colonial rule in Goa, started off with small-scale revolts.

Goa Did not Celebrate Independence Day On August 15, 1947: On August 15, 1947, when India gained its Independence, Goa was still under Portuguese rule. The Portuguese refused to give up their hold over Goa and other Indian territories. Following a myriad of unsuccessful negotiations and diplomatic efforts with the Portuguese, the former prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, decided that military intervention was the only option.

The 36-hour military operation, conducted from December 18, 1961, was code-named ‘Operation Vijay’ and involved attacks by the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force and Indian Army. In a military operation conducted on 18 and 19 December 1961, Indian troops captured Goa with little resistance from the Portuguese side. Thus Goa was freed from Portuguese rule in 1961.

History:

Goa freedom fighter Mohan Ranade: Mohan Ranade led the Goa liberation movement in the 1950s and was lodged in Portuguese jail for 14 years, died at a Pune hospital on June 25, 2019. Trained as a lawyer, Ranade was born in 1929 at Sangli in Western Maharashtra. He was inspired by freedom fighters like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and his brother Ganesh Damodar Savarkar.

Fight for Goa: Ranade decided to dedicate his life to liberate Goa from the clutches of the Portuguese and thus he entered Goa in 1950 under disguise as a teacher and founded an organisation called Azad Gomantak Dal, which was to raise an armed revolt against Portuguese rule. He was injured during an attack on a police station at Beti in 1955 and was consequently arrested by Portuguese police.

After being arrested by Portuguese police in 1955, he was imprisoned at Fort of Caxias near Lisbon in Portugal where he was kept in solitary confinement for six years. Then in 1961 when Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule, Ranade was released in January 1969, after having spent 14 years in prison. He received Goa Puraskar in 1986 for social work and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001. He has also authored books on the Goa liberation movement.

Role Of Women In Goa's Freedom Struggle: Till 1946, Goan women took an indirect part in freedom struggle, while men fought with guns for nearly four centuries, women of the house encouraged their husbands, brothers and sons and had their share in freedom struggle. Their participation was behind the screen. There are scores of other women who worked underground, unrecognised, and who never made it to history’s recordings, but played a decisive role in Goa’s struggle for freedom, while the rest of India had already gained independence.

Key Events Of Goa Freedom Movement: