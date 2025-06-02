'Go To The Gauhati High Court': SC On Plea Over Deportation Drive In Assam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea, which claimed that the Assam government has reportedly launched a 'sweeping' drive to detain and deport persons, who were suspected to be foreigners, either without verifying their nationality or the exhaustion of legal remedies.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench said in this matter the petitioner could move before the Gauhati High Court.
Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde represented the petitioner All BTC Minority Students Union before the bench. During the hearing, the bench asked Hegde, “Why are you not going to the Gauhati High Court?" The counsel replied that the instant petition was based on an order passed by the apex court earlier. However, the bench, which was not inclined to entertain the plea, told the counsel, “Please go to the Gauhati High Court”.
After sensing that the bench was not keen to entertain the plea, Hegde said the petitioner would withdraw the plea to take appropriate recourse before the high court. The apex court allowed the counsel to withdraw the plea, which was filed through advocate Adeel Ahmed.
The plea had cited an order passed by the apex court on February 4, on a separate petition. The apex court had then directed the Assam government to initiate the process of deportation of 63 declared foreign nationals, whose nationality was known, within two weeks.
"Pursuant to the said order ... the state of Assam has reportedly launched a sweeping and indiscriminate drive to detain and deport individuals suspected to be foreigners, even in the absence of foreigners tribunal declarations, nationality verification, or exhaustion of legal remedies," the plea claimed.
The plea contended that the indiscriminate application of deportation directives, coupled with the absence of proper identification, verification, and notice mechanisms, has resulted in a situation where Indian citizens were being wrongfully incarcerated and threatened with removal to foreign territories without lawful basis.