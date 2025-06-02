ETV Bharat / bharat

'Go To The Gauhati High Court': SC On Plea Over Deportation Drive In Assam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea, which claimed that the Assam government has reportedly launched a 'sweeping' drive to detain and deport persons, who were suspected to be foreigners, either without verifying their nationality or the exhaustion of legal remedies.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench said in this matter the petitioner could move before the Gauhati High Court.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde represented the petitioner All BTC Minority Students Union before the bench. During the hearing, the bench asked Hegde, “Why are you not going to the Gauhati High Court?" The counsel replied that the instant petition was based on an order passed by the apex court earlier. However, the bench, which was not inclined to entertain the plea, told the counsel, “Please go to the Gauhati High Court”.

After sensing that the bench was not keen to entertain the plea, Hegde said the petitioner would withdraw the plea to take appropriate recourse before the high court. The apex court allowed the counsel to withdraw the plea, which was filed through advocate Adeel Ahmed.