Global Tiger Day: India Takes Pride In Being Home To 75% Global Population Of The Wild Cat

Amravati/Palamu/New Delhi: On the Global Tiger Day India can take pride in being the home to almost 75 per cent of the tiger population across the globe.

Various sources put the tiger population in the country at 5574 in 2023 which is a substantial increase from 3159 in 2010 and 3890 in 2016. The commendable thing is that the wild cat has been saved from extinction under Project Tiger and other initiatives at international levels.

Wildlife expert Yadav Tarte disclosed, “Alongside India, tigers exist in natural habitats in Russia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Bhutan, Bangladesh and China.”

India began its journey in tiger conservation by establishing 10 tiger reserves in 1974 and the number has now reached 58 across the country. These reserves cover 82,836 sq km. Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers (785), followed by Karnataka (563), Uttarakhand (560) and Maharashtra (444).

File Photo: A tiger in the bushes (ETV Bharat)

The method of counting tigers in India with the help of pug marks was introduced by Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) JW Nicholson during the British era. It remains relevant today as well although more techniques have evolved.

Today, scientific and technologically advanced methods are being used to count tigers. These include camera trapping, DNA sample analysis, scat (feces) examination and photo-video based assessments.

This year the Global Tiger Day is laying emphasis on the concept ‘The future of tigers is in the hands of humans'. In India the tigers numbered around 40,000 in the beginning of the 19th century. The decline in their population is a sad story.

“The existence of tigers is the basis of ecological balance,” pointed out Tarte who is a former member of Maharashtra’s State Wildlife Board.

File Photo: A tiger in the bushes (ETV Bharat)

The motive behind observing July 29 as the Global Tiger Day is to convey the message of saving tigers from poaching, habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict besides spreading awareness on tiger conservation.

The Global Tiger Day was initiated in 2010 at St. Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia where 13 tiger-bearing countries pledged to double the number of tigers by 2022. The summit raised concerns about the declining tiger population with only 3,200 tigers remaining by 2010 compared to 100,000 at the start of the 20th century.

Maharashtra is among the states having a large number of tigers. Their population is said to be more than 400 in six tiger reserves in the state.

An example in tiger conservation is the Melghat Tiger reserve where the local tribal population has joined hands with the Forest Department officials to help the wild cat live freely. The area has also evolved as an example of sustainable wildlife tourism. There are around 60 tigers in this reserve.

Meanwhile, it is the Palamau Tiger Reserve in Jharkhand where the first tiger count was held in the world in 1932. But the number recorded in 2018 here was zero. This was on account of Naxalism, mining activities and human interference.

File Photo: A tiger (ETV Bharat)

However, what came as an encouraging sign in 2024 was the recording of movements of half a dozen tigers here.

Deputy Director of Palamau Tiger Reserve Prajeshkant Jena disclosed that several steps have been taken to increase the number of tigers.

These include an increase in the area under grassland from 190 hectares to 400 hectares and an increase in public participation in the initiative. “The help of local villagers is being taken for the conservation of tigers,” he said while pointing out that anti poaching measures have been enhanced by deployment of additional personnel on the ground. Transit treatment centres have also been set up to treat animals and steps have been taken to ensure livelihood of the locals.

Palamau Tiger Reserve is part of Satpura-Sahibganj corridor that covers areas of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal. There are 25 tiger reserves in the region and it is estimated that more than 1,161 tigers are present here making it the largest tiger habitat in India.

The geographical structure of this corridor is ideal for tigers where the area is surrounded by plateaus on all sides, with flat plains and dense forests. The resources required for tigers such as water, prey (deer, sambar, wild boar), and safe habitats are available in abundance. This is why this corridor is called 'Tiger Country'.

Experts say that tigers balance ecosystems as apex predators and umbrella species. They control populations of herbivores, thereby preserving vegetation and other species. The presence of tigers is a sign of healthy forests which is important for climate regulation, water conservation and biodiversity.

There are currently six surviving subspecies of tiger. These include the Bengal tiger, the Indochinese tiger, the Malayan tiger, the Siberian tiger, the South China tiger, and the Sumatran tiger. The Bali tiger, the Caspian tiger, and the Javan tiger became extinct in the 20th century. India is home to mainly Bengal tigers (Panthera tigris), which inhabit areas such as the Palamau Tiger Reserve.

Meanwhile, in urban Delhi, it is the National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo) that is playing an important role in the conservation of tigers and their breeding. From here, white tigers have been sent to zoos not only in the country but also abroad. This time the Global Tiger Day is being marked by the planting of one lakh saplings in the tiger reserves across the country.

Delhi Zoo started its journey in 1959 with two Bengal tigers of which one each was brought from Delhi and Madras. Presently there are 13 tigers here of which six are white tigers while seven are yellow (Bengal) tigers. A better environment and care has led to successful breeding of tigers here.

The arrival of white tigers here is an interesting tale. Zoo officials said that in 1963 a pair of white tigers named Raja and Rani were brought to Delhi. They were born in 1958 in Govindgarh Palace in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh where they were raised by the Maharaja.

Raja and Rani were born from Mohan and Radha. The lineage of white tigers progressed from these tigers and can still be seen in the Delhi Zoo.

Currently, the Delhi Zoo has white tiger guardians named Sita and Vijay, who have four children Avni, Vyom and two younger female tigers that are yet to be named.

The tigers from this zoo have been sent to Japan, Hungary, London and Switzerland besides other international destinations. Domestically they have been sent to Hyderabad, Lucknow, Rewa, Kanpur, Nandankanan, Chhatbir, Patna, Bhopal, Chennai, Bilaspur, Jaipur, Guwahati, Gwalior and Trivandrum under exchange programmes involving other animals.

Of the seven Bengal tigers here, three are male and four are female bearing the names Hari, Sanatan, Karan along with Aditi, Siddhi, Dhatri and Dharya.

The story of tiger conservation in Delhi Zoo is incomplete without its former Director Padma Shri Kailash Sankhala. He is known as ‘Tiger Man of India’ for his approach towards and conservation of the wild cat. It is said that he used to move around with a chained tiger in a Jeep. He was also the first Director of Project Tiger in 1973.

This year besides planting one lakh saplings, the Global Tiger Day celebrations will witness awareness programmes from July 29 to August 4 which will include activities like painting, mask making, film screening and quiz.