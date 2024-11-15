Global Leader In Aircraft Manufacturer Hold Seaplane Demonstration In Assam, Meghalaya

Guwahati: Seaplanes could be a new addition to the tourism sector in northeast Indian states. De Havilland Canada in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Ministry held a demonstration of seaplanes at Assam's capital town Guwahati and Meghalaya capital Shillong.
On Friday, Assam Tourism Minister Jayantamalla Baruah took a ride on the seaplane that took off from the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and landed at Pandu Port. On Thursday, the seaplane held the demonstration at Orchid Lake resort in Meghalaya's Umium lake.
"We are mulling to introduce the services of seaplanes in some of the tourist places in Assam including the Kaziranga, Umrangsho, and Majuli. It takes very little time. From Guwahati to Kaziranga it will take 15 to 20 minutes while to Umrangsho it will take 30 minutes," said Jayanta Mallabaruah while speaking to reporters after taking the ride.
He said the seaplanes will reduce the connectivity gaps in Assam and it has tremendous potential to boost the tourism sector in the state.
On Thursday, De Havilland Canada organised a demonstration at the Umium Lake in Meghalaya where Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma participated. He said that most of the tourist places in the region have water bodies nearby and so seaplanes have great potential to boost the tourism sector.
He said that the Meghalaya government is mulling to arrange take off and landing of seaplanes from Umium Lake, the upcoming airport in Tura and it would be used to gap the connectivity bottlenecks for the tourist places.
He said that seaplanes require only 200 meters of water body with a depth of five meters of water for taking off and landing and so it has great potential for the tourist places in the northeast including Meghalaya.
