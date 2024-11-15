ETV Bharat / bharat

Global Leader In Aircraft Manufacturer Hold Seaplane Demonstration In Assam, Meghalaya

Guwahati: Seaplanes could be a new addition to the tourism sector in northeast Indian states. De Havilland Canada in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Ministry held a demonstration of seaplanes at Assam's capital town Guwahati and Meghalaya capital Shillong.

On Friday, Assam Tourism Minister Jayantamalla Baruah took a ride on the seaplane that took off from the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and landed at Pandu Port. On Thursday, the seaplane held the demonstration at Orchid Lake resort in Meghalaya's Umium lake.

"We are mulling to introduce the services of seaplanes in some of the tourist places in Assam including the Kaziranga, Umrangsho, and Majuli. It takes very little time. From Guwahati to Kaziranga it will take 15 to 20 minutes while to Umrangsho it will take 30 minutes," said Jayanta Mallabaruah while speaking to reporters after taking the ride.

He said the seaplanes will reduce the connectivity gaps in Assam and it has tremendous potential to boost the tourism sector in the state.