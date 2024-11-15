ETV Bharat / bharat

Global Leader In Aircraft Manufacturer Hold Seaplane Demonstration In Assam, Meghalaya

De Havilland Canada in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Ministry held a demonstration of seaplanes at Guwahati and Shillong.

Global Leader In Aircraft Manufacturer Hold Seaplane Demonstration In Assam, Meghalaya
Global Leader In Aircraft Manufacturer Hold Seaplane Demonstration In Assam, Meghalaya (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 39 minutes ago

Guwahati: Seaplanes could be a new addition to the tourism sector in northeast Indian states. De Havilland Canada in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Ministry held a demonstration of seaplanes at Assam's capital town Guwahati and Meghalaya capital Shillong.

On Friday, Assam Tourism Minister Jayantamalla Baruah took a ride on the seaplane that took off from the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and landed at Pandu Port. On Thursday, the seaplane held the demonstration at Orchid Lake resort in Meghalaya's Umium lake.

"We are mulling to introduce the services of seaplanes in some of the tourist places in Assam including the Kaziranga, Umrangsho, and Majuli. It takes very little time. From Guwahati to Kaziranga it will take 15 to 20 minutes while to Umrangsho it will take 30 minutes," said Jayanta Mallabaruah while speaking to reporters after taking the ride.

He said the seaplanes will reduce the connectivity gaps in Assam and it has tremendous potential to boost the tourism sector in the state.

On Thursday, De Havilland Canada organised a demonstration at the Umium Lake in Meghalaya where Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma participated. He said that most of the tourist places in the region have water bodies nearby and so seaplanes have great potential to boost the tourism sector.

He said that the Meghalaya government is mulling to arrange take off and landing of seaplanes from Umium Lake, the upcoming airport in Tura and it would be used to gap the connectivity bottlenecks for the tourist places.

He said that seaplanes require only 200 meters of water body with a depth of five meters of water for taking off and landing and so it has great potential for the tourist places in the northeast including Meghalaya.

Read More

  1. DRDO Successfully Completes Flight Tests Of Guided Pinaka Weapon System
  2. Trial At Noida International Airport To Be Held On November 30

Guwahati: Seaplanes could be a new addition to the tourism sector in northeast Indian states. De Havilland Canada in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Ministry held a demonstration of seaplanes at Assam's capital town Guwahati and Meghalaya capital Shillong.

On Friday, Assam Tourism Minister Jayantamalla Baruah took a ride on the seaplane that took off from the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport and landed at Pandu Port. On Thursday, the seaplane held the demonstration at Orchid Lake resort in Meghalaya's Umium lake.

"We are mulling to introduce the services of seaplanes in some of the tourist places in Assam including the Kaziranga, Umrangsho, and Majuli. It takes very little time. From Guwahati to Kaziranga it will take 15 to 20 minutes while to Umrangsho it will take 30 minutes," said Jayanta Mallabaruah while speaking to reporters after taking the ride.

He said the seaplanes will reduce the connectivity gaps in Assam and it has tremendous potential to boost the tourism sector in the state.

On Thursday, De Havilland Canada organised a demonstration at the Umium Lake in Meghalaya where Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma participated. He said that most of the tourist places in the region have water bodies nearby and so seaplanes have great potential to boost the tourism sector.

He said that the Meghalaya government is mulling to arrange take off and landing of seaplanes from Umium Lake, the upcoming airport in Tura and it would be used to gap the connectivity bottlenecks for the tourist places.

He said that seaplanes require only 200 meters of water body with a depth of five meters of water for taking off and landing and so it has great potential for the tourist places in the northeast including Meghalaya.

Read More

  1. DRDO Successfully Completes Flight Tests Of Guided Pinaka Weapon System
  2. Trial At Noida International Airport To Be Held On November 30

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIRCRAFTSEAPLANE DEMONSTRATIONASSAMMEGHALAYAAIRCRAFT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.