Global Experts Express Concern Over China's Mega Dam Plan On Yarlong Tsangpo

Guwahati: Global experts on Tuesday expressed deep concern over China’s proposed “Great Bend Dam” on the Yarlong Tsangpo, as the Brahmaputra is known in Tibet.

Initiating the discussion during a daylong seminar titled "Ensuring Water Security, Ecological Integrity, and Disaster Resilience in the Sub-Himalayan Region: The Case of the Brahmaputra" prominent author and Tibetologist, Claude Arpi said China not only wants to become a power giant by building the dam in Medog county, but it also has plans to divert the water of Yarlung Tsangpo to the Yellow River through numerous tunnels.

The discussion was organised by North East’s premier think-tank Asian Confluence at Guwahati on Tuesday.

Arpi highlighted the possible devastating downstream impact of the proposed series of dams aimed at producing 60,000 MW at Namche Bawra on Northeast India and Bangladesh.

Journalist and author Bertil Linter, an expert on Asian politics and history, highlighted how the Chinese invasion into the Tibetan region in the late 1950s was specifically targeted on the numerous mega rivers which originate in the “Roof of the World”.

“China has constructed 11 mega dams only on the Mekong River, which is the lifeline of five other countries,” he said. He also underlined the need for India to have a water-sharing agreement with China, the lack of which may lead to “bilateral conflicts” between the two neighbours.

Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh and senior BJP leader Tapir Gao, known for his vocal stand against China's designs, said " It is not going to be a dam, but a “water bomb” to be used against India and other lower riparian countries".