Global Experts Discuss Expanding Dimensions of Literacy At Conference In New Delhi

Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, addressing the international conference on Saturday ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: On the eve of International Literacy Day 2024, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), chaired an international conference titled 'Spectrum of Literacy' here.

The virtual conference, organised by the Ministry of Education, brought together global experts, educators, and policymakers to discuss the evolving dimensions of literacy in today’s world.

The event saw participation from esteemed dignitaries including Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary, DoSEL; Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director of NCERT; and Joyce Poan, Chief of the Education Sector at UNESCO’s Regional Office for South Asia.

Sanjay Kumar emphasised the expanding definition of literacy, which now includes Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Literacy, alongside digital, financial, and legal literacy, among other essential life skills.

"Literacy should empower individuals to navigate life," he said, underscoring the importance of literacy as a powerful tool for social change.