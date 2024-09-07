Global Experts Discuss Expanding Dimensions of Literacy At Conference In New Delhi

New Delhi: On the eve of International Literacy Day 2024, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), chaired an international conference titled 'Spectrum of Literacy' here.
The virtual conference, organised by the Ministry of Education, brought together global experts, educators, and policymakers to discuss the evolving dimensions of literacy in today’s world.
The event saw participation from esteemed dignitaries including Archana Sharma Awasthi, Joint Secretary, DoSEL; Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, Director of NCERT; and Joyce Poan, Chief of the Education Sector at UNESCO’s Regional Office for South Asia.
Sanjay Kumar emphasised the expanding definition of literacy, which now includes Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Literacy, alongside digital, financial, and legal literacy, among other essential life skills.
"Literacy should empower individuals to navigate life," he said, underscoring the importance of literacy as a powerful tool for social change.
The Secretary highlighted ULLAS, a key framework aimed at reducing the literacy gap between urban and rural areas and bridging gender disparities. He stressed that literacy efforts must be underpinned by robust strategies and frameworks to drive impactful change.
Kumar reiterated that multilingualism is a core element of the National Education Policy 2020, which emphasises the value of mother-tongue-based learning.
"Children learn best when they are taught in their native languages," he said.
Archana Sharma Awasthi presented the role of ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, a national program aimed at promoting adult literacy. She outlined its potential to significantly uplift literacy levels across the country.