Global Child Immunisation Stalled in 2023, Low Coverage Left Many Unvaccinated: WHO

New Delhi : Stating that the global childhood immunisation coverage stalled in 2023, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the low coverage has left 2.7 million additional children un-and under-vaccinated.

The WHO used vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) in 2023 as a key marker for the global immunisation coverage.

The global health watchdog has said the number of children who received three doses of the DTP vaccine stalled at 84 percent (108 million).

The latest WHO and UNICEF estimates of national immunization coverage (WUENIC) – which provide the world’s largest and most comprehensive dataset on immunization trends for vaccinations against 14 diseases – underscore the need for ongoing catch-up, recovery and system-strengthening efforts.

“The latest trends demonstrate that many countries continue to miss far too many children,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Closing the immunization gap requires a global effort, with governments, partners, and local leaders investing in primary healthcare and community workers to ensure every child gets vaccinated, and that overall healthcare is strengthened, the WHO said.

More than half of unvaccinated children live in the 31 countries with fragile, conflict-affected and vulnerable settings, where children are especially vulnerable to preventable diseases because of disruptions and lack of access to security, nutrition, and health services.

Additionally, 6.5 million children did not complete their third dose of the DTP vaccine, which is necessary to achieve disease protection in infancy and early childhood.

These trends, which show that global immunization coverage has remained largely unchanged since 2022 and – more alarmingly - have still not returned to 2019 levels, reflect ongoing challenges with disruptions in healthcare services, logistical challenges, vaccine hesitancy and inequities in access to services.

Low vaccine coverage already driving measles outbreaks