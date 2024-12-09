ETV Bharat / bharat

Global Campuses In India: Game-Changer Or Challenge For Education?

University professors emphasised global exposure and affordability at Indian universities, but warned of rising costs and increasing socio-economic divides, reports Surabhi Gupta.

India’s education sector is undergoing a significant transformation, with international universities and schools establishing campuses in the country.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 58 seconds ago

New Delhi: India’s education sector is undergoing a significant transformation, with international universities and schools establishing campuses in the country. This growing trend is reshaping opportunities for Indian students, who can now access world-class education without leaving home. From higher education institutions to international residential schools, the integration of global players into India’s academic ecosystem is opening new doors for students and parents alike.

Dr Sandeep Kumar, a professor at the University of Delhi, spoke to ETV Bharat about this shift, highlighting both the potential and the challenges it presents.

The Prospects of International Campuses

According to Dr Kumar, international universities bring multiple benefits to India’s education system:

• They offer access to globally recognised degrees at a fraction of the cost of studying abroad, reducing the financial burden on families.

• Students benefit from cultural exchanges, diverse perspectives, and new ideas, fostering a more global mindset.

• The entry of foreign institutions could drive competitiveness among students and inspire Indian universities to adopt best practices.

• Additionally, the reduced outflow of funds for overseas education contributes to strengthening India’s economy.

“International campuses provide an alternative for students who can afford high-quality education but want to stay closer to home,” Dr. Kumar added.

The Challenges Ahead

However, Dr Kumar also pointed out significant concerns:

• Ensuring autonomy for these institutions while maintaining quality standards may be challenging.

• High tuition fees could make these institutions inaccessible to middle-class families, widening socio-economic divides.

• The impact on public-funded universities, which play a vital role in India’s education system, remains uncertain.

He emphasised the need for strong regulations and a curriculum tailored to the Indian context. “Without this, unemployment among students trained in irrelevant skills could rise, creating a disaster for the Indian education sector,” he warned.

International Collaboration and the Rise of Residential Schools

International programs that promote student and teacher exchanges are also gaining popularity. These initiatives encourage creativity and global awareness, equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in an interconnected world.

Residential schools, including international boarding schools, are another avenue gaining traction. These schools provide a structured, immersive learning environment that helps students develop social, emotional, and life skills such as decision-making and time management. Despite occasional homesickness, students benefit from close interactions with staff and peers, which foster collaboration and confidence.

Expert Opinions on the Changing Landscape

Yogesh Rai, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), shared his views with ETV Bharat. He highlighted the opportunities offered by the influx of global universities:

• Students gain international exposure at significantly lower costs than studying abroad.

• The establishment of globally ranked universities in India could uplift the entire academic ecosystem.

• New and diverse courses with international curricula would prepare Indian students to compete globally.

• Indian universities could adopt global best practices, enhancing their standards.

However, Prof. Rai also warned of potential challenges:

• The rise of international institutions might lead to a knowledge and skill divide in society.

• Education costs may rise, making it inaccessible to poorer families.

• Government spending on public education could decline, negatively impacting infrastructure and access.

A Growing Trend Amidst Concerns

Australia’s Deakin University opened a campus last year at GIFT City in Gujarat, followed by Wollongong University. The UK’s University of Southampton has also become the first foreign university to operate in India under UGC (University Grants Commission) regulations.

Commenting on this trend, Prof. Anand from JNU noted, “There is a growing inclination to send children to foreign universities. However, the correlation between foreign education and international job opportunities is weakening due to global jobless growth.” He cautioned against the commercialization of education, which has led Indian private universities to charge exorbitant fees without a proportional improvement in quality.

Future of India’s Education Sector

India’s integration of international universities and schools presents both opportunities and challenges. On one hand, it offers affordable global education and drives innovation. On the other, concerns around accessibility, quality, and socio-economic disparities remain. Experts believe that strong regulations, curriculum alignment with India’s needs, and policies promoting inclusivity are essential to ensuring this shift benefits students and society as a whole.

As India positions itself as a global education hub, balancing these prospects and challenges will be key to creating a robust and equitable education system for future generations.

GLOBAL CAMPUSES IN INDIAPROSPECTS OF INTERNATIONAL CAMPUSESINTERNATIONAL COLLABORATIONFUTURE OF INDIA'S EDUCATION SECTOR

