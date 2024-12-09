ETV Bharat / bharat

Global Campuses In India: Game-Changer Or Challenge For Education?

New Delhi: India’s education sector is undergoing a significant transformation, with international universities and schools establishing campuses in the country. This growing trend is reshaping opportunities for Indian students, who can now access world-class education without leaving home. From higher education institutions to international residential schools, the integration of global players into India’s academic ecosystem is opening new doors for students and parents alike.

Dr Sandeep Kumar, a professor at the University of Delhi, spoke to ETV Bharat about this shift, highlighting both the potential and the challenges it presents.

The Prospects of International Campuses

According to Dr Kumar, international universities bring multiple benefits to India’s education system:

• They offer access to globally recognised degrees at a fraction of the cost of studying abroad, reducing the financial burden on families.

• Students benefit from cultural exchanges, diverse perspectives, and new ideas, fostering a more global mindset.

• The entry of foreign institutions could drive competitiveness among students and inspire Indian universities to adopt best practices.

• Additionally, the reduced outflow of funds for overseas education contributes to strengthening India’s economy.

“International campuses provide an alternative for students who can afford high-quality education but want to stay closer to home,” Dr. Kumar added.

The Challenges Ahead

However, Dr Kumar also pointed out significant concerns:

• Ensuring autonomy for these institutions while maintaining quality standards may be challenging.

• High tuition fees could make these institutions inaccessible to middle-class families, widening socio-economic divides.

• The impact on public-funded universities, which play a vital role in India’s education system, remains uncertain.

He emphasised the need for strong regulations and a curriculum tailored to the Indian context. “Without this, unemployment among students trained in irrelevant skills could rise, creating a disaster for the Indian education sector,” he warned.

International Collaboration and the Rise of Residential Schools

International programs that promote student and teacher exchanges are also gaining popularity. These initiatives encourage creativity and global awareness, equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in an interconnected world.