ETV Bharat / bharat

Global AI Summit: The Importance of Native Languages in AI Services

Hyderabad (Telangana): To achieve the goal of “AI for All”, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary of the Central IT Department, emphasized the need for AI applications to be accessible in native languages.

Speaking at the Global AI Summit on Thursday, Singh said that though AI has been incorporated in many sectors, there is a gap in reaching the vast majority of India’s population who speak vernacular languages. He highlighted that voice-based services in local languages are essential for ensuring everyone benefits from the advancements of AI, especially those who find it challenging to navigate complex digital interfaces.

Singh also elaborated on the steps being taken to address the skill gaps in the AI industry by imparting required training for new jobs.

As part of the India AI Mission, the government has identified various challenges and prepared 25 AI-based applications. The Centre has made five lakh datasets available for AI development.

Singh stressed the importance of developing security tools for data analysis and setting up data management units within each department. He called for clear guidelines on managing open and closed datasets, which could solve many problems leveraging AI.

He pointed out that although 90 crore Indians use the internet, 50 crore of them are still not receiving proper services. To bridge this gap, voice-based applications that can cater to native speakers are crucial. For example, farmers can simply use voice commands to inquire about crop prices in different markets, making the process more efficient and accessible.

A Visionary Approach to AI Innovation