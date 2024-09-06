Global AI Summit: The Importance of Native Languages in AI Services

Hyderabad (Telangana): To achieve the goal of “AI for All”, Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary of the Central IT Department, emphasized the need for AI applications to be accessible in native languages.
Speaking at the Global AI Summit on Thursday, Singh said that though AI has been incorporated in many sectors, there is a gap in reaching the vast majority of India’s population who speak vernacular languages. He highlighted that voice-based services in local languages are essential for ensuring everyone benefits from the advancements of AI, especially those who find it challenging to navigate complex digital interfaces.
Singh also elaborated on the steps being taken to address the skill gaps in the AI industry by imparting required training for new jobs.
As part of the India AI Mission, the government has identified various challenges and prepared 25 AI-based applications. The Centre has made five lakh datasets available for AI development.
Singh stressed the importance of developing security tools for data analysis and setting up data management units within each department. He called for clear guidelines on managing open and closed datasets, which could solve many problems leveraging AI.
He pointed out that although 90 crore Indians use the internet, 50 crore of them are still not receiving proper services. To bridge this gap, voice-based applications that can cater to native speakers are crucial. For example, farmers can simply use voice commands to inquire about crop prices in different markets, making the process more efficient and accessible.
A Visionary Approach to AI Innovation
Speaking at a panel on “Innovations for Social Prosperity”, World Bank Senior Public Sector Specialist Kimberthy Johns echoed Singh’s sentiments, adding that a visionary approach is needed to harness the full potential of AI for equal opportunity and skill development. He emphasized that governments must persist in using AI effectively, preparing skilled human resources, and creating guidelines for data sharing and use.
India's AI Leadership and Global Role
Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh elaborated on India’s unique position in leading AI advancements on the global stage. She said by 2030, AI’s contribution to the global economy would reach $15.7 trillion, surpassing the current combined productivity of China and India. Currently, over 70 per cent of AI-generated revenue goes to the US and China, but India is well-positioned to offer an integrated development model–based on AI innovations with strong values– to the rest of the world.
AI for Health and Education
Peter Diamandis, Executive Chairman of the Xprize Foundation, underlined the importance of leveraging AI to expand access to healthcare and education. He said AI has the potential to surpass human intelligence in the future and nothing is more important than ensuring health and education for all. He called for AI to be the key to creating equal opportunities for people, particularly in vital sectors, so that everyone can benefit from advancements in AI-driven healthcare and education.
The Global AI Summit in Hyderabad highlighted the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, with India poised to play a crucial role in moulding the future of AI.
