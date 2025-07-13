ETV Bharat / bharat

Glass Pieces Found On One Km Stretch Of Kanwar Yatra Route In Delhi; Probe On

Taking stock of the matter, MLA Sanjay Goyal told reporters that this was not a normal act and informed the GTB Enclave and Seemapuri PS.

The glass pieces on the route.
The glass pieces on the route. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 13, 2025 at 1:18 PM IST

New Delhi: Pieces of glass on the route of Kanwar Yatra have been found strewn on a one km stretch in the Shahdara area of Delhi on Sunday, which is being termed as a well-hatched conspiracy to hurt both the devotees of Lord Shiva and their faith. The authorities have launched an investigation to identify the culprit behind it.

It is learnt that a large number of glass pieces were found scattered on one km from GT Road Shahdara Chintamani to Shahdara flyover. According to the locals, glass pieces were seen at some places on Saturday night as well.

MLA Sanjay Goyal took a stock of the incident and told reporters that this was not a normal act. He informed the local police stations of GTB Enclave and Seemapuri, following which the station heads reached the spot and launched an investigation. The CCTV footage of the stretch is being scanned to find out those behind the act.

Local Kanwar Yatra organisers Manoj Sharma, Lakhan Gautam and Nitish Sharma have strongly condemned this incident. "Kanwar Yatra is a symbol of faith, and hurting the devotees of Lord Shiva is a direct attack on faith. If a Kanwariya gets injured or his Kanwar gets broken, he has to take a new Kanwar, which hinders the journey," they added.

Delhi minister Kapil Mishra wrote on X, "In Delhi's Shahdara, some mischievous elements scattered glass pieces along the Kanwar Yatra route for nearly a kilometer PWD and municipal workers are cleaning the route Local MLA Sanjay Goyal ji is present there CM @gupta_rekha ji has personally taken cognizance of the incident An FIR will be filed by PWD against the mischievous elements No disruption will be allowed in the Kanwar Yatra."

