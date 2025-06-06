Give Us Statehood, Just As You Gave Us The Train: Omar Abdullah To PM Modi

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday reignited the demand for the restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir at the flagging-off ceremony of the first-ever train to Kashmir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“During the last function of my previous government, which we attended together at Katra railway station to flag off the direct train from Katra to New Delhi, we four were present when (pointing towards PM Narendra Modi) you became Prime Minister for the first time, Dr Jitendra Singh was MoS, Manoj Sinha was MoS Railways and I was CM of a state. As you have been elected for the third consecutive time, Manoj Sinha Sahib got a promotion and became LG; I have been demoted from a CM of a state to CM of a UT,” Omar said, with a smile on his face.

“But now I hope that, as during your tenure, the train to Kashmir has become possible; we will get back our state soon through your hands,” Omar said, addressing the PM.

In August 2019, the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh following the abrogation of Article 370.

Congratulating the government for realising the dream of taking a train to Kashmir, Omar said this dream was not realised even during the British despite planning it. “It will be incomplete not to remember former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee, who made this project a project of national importance,” he said.

He reiterated that with this train service, people of Jammu and Kashmir will benefit immensely. “Whenever the Jammu-Srinagar national highway used to get closed, airlines were looting us as a Rs 5000 ticket was being sold to us for Rs 20000. But now this will not happen, as train service will provide us all-weather connectivity, and everybody, including fruit growers, will benefit, as they will be able to take their produce to different markets in the country and abroad in less time and at a lower cost,” the CM said, thanking the PM for this historic occasion.