Give BJP A Befitting Reply In Next Assembly Poll: TN CM Stalin

Coimbatore: Addressing the Valli Kummi performance programme in Coimbatore on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said the BJP disregarded Tamil Nadu on key matters, requesting the state people to give the saffron party a befitting reply in the next assembly elections so that they never find ground in the southern state.

The event was organised in Combatore by DMK ally Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi to felicitate the Kongunadu People's National Party and Kongunadu Art Group for entering the Guinness Book of World Record by performing Valli Gummi with 16,000 women in 2024.

"The Centre is deceiving Tamil Nadu, which did not vote the BJP to power. Despite their deception, Tamil Nadu tops in development. If the Centre had provided us funds for project implementation, we would have been the top state in development in the world," he said.

Earlier in the day, he attended the event for the inauguration of the Nilgiris Government Medical College and Hospital, where he sought assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Tamil Nadu for the inauguration of the vertical lift rail bridge at Rameswaram, that the delimitation exercise would not affect the representation of sountern states in Parlimanet adversely.

"Even this morning, I demanded the Prime Minister's assurance that southern states, including Tamil Nadu, will not be adversely affected by the constituency reorganisation. We have passed a resolution in the Assembly regarding the constituency realignment. We have called all the party leaders in Tamil Nadu and discussed it. After that, a meeting was held on March 22, which was attended not only by three Chief Ministers and a Deputy Chief Minister from southern states but also the leaders from northern states. We have sought time to meet the Prime Minister. We have not received any approval yet," Stalin added.