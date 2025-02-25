ETV Bharat / bharat

MP To Play Major Role In Achieving Goal Of Making India Developed Nation: Shah

Amit Shah said MP will play a major role in PM Modi's goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

MP To Play Major Role In Achieving Goal Of Making India Developed Nation: Shah
Fiel photo of Amit Shah (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 6:44 PM IST

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Madhya Pradesh will play a major role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, and the third largest economy in the world.

Speaking at the concluding session of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) organized by the Madhya Pradesh government, he also said the state has emerged as an attractive investment destination because of its strategic location, skilled workforce, and overall pro-business eco-system.

"Ten years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presented a vision before the country's youth and 130 crore people to make India a developed nation by 2047 and third largest economy in the world. Madhya Pradesh, and this GIS will play a major role in fulfilling this resolve," Shah said.

It cannot be achieved by the Union government alone, but both the central and state governments will need to work as "Team India," the senior BJP leader said. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav noted in his speech that the state has inked MoUs worth Rs 30,77,000 crore during the GIS and in the run-up to the meet.

His government has introduced a single-window system for granting fast approval to set up industries, and has decided to observe 2025 as the year of "Industries and employment," Yadav added.

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Madhya Pradesh will play a major role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, and the third largest economy in the world.

Speaking at the concluding session of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) organized by the Madhya Pradesh government, he also said the state has emerged as an attractive investment destination because of its strategic location, skilled workforce, and overall pro-business eco-system.

"Ten years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presented a vision before the country's youth and 130 crore people to make India a developed nation by 2047 and third largest economy in the world. Madhya Pradesh, and this GIS will play a major role in fulfilling this resolve," Shah said.

It cannot be achieved by the Union government alone, but both the central and state governments will need to work as "Team India," the senior BJP leader said. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav noted in his speech that the state has inked MoUs worth Rs 30,77,000 crore during the GIS and in the run-up to the meet.

His government has introduced a single-window system for granting fast approval to set up industries, and has decided to observe 2025 as the year of "Industries and employment," Yadav added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MADHYA PRADESHGLOBAL INVESTORS SUMMITGISAMIT SHAH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.