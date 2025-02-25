MP To Play Major Role In Achieving Goal Of Making India Developed Nation: Shah

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Madhya Pradesh will play a major role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making India a developed nation by 2047, and the third largest economy in the world.

Speaking at the concluding session of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) organized by the Madhya Pradesh government, he also said the state has emerged as an attractive investment destination because of its strategic location, skilled workforce, and overall pro-business eco-system.

"Ten years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presented a vision before the country's youth and 130 crore people to make India a developed nation by 2047 and third largest economy in the world. Madhya Pradesh, and this GIS will play a major role in fulfilling this resolve," Shah said.

It cannot be achieved by the Union government alone, but both the central and state governments will need to work as "Team India," the senior BJP leader said. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav noted in his speech that the state has inked MoUs worth Rs 30,77,000 crore during the GIS and in the run-up to the meet.

His government has introduced a single-window system for granting fast approval to set up industries, and has decided to observe 2025 as the year of "Industries and employment," Yadav added.