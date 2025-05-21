ETV Bharat / bharat

Girl's Decapitated Body Found In Suitcase In Bengaluru

Anekal: The decapitated body of an unknown girl was found in a suitcase near the old Chandapur railway track of Anekal taluk in Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said.

Soon after receiving the information, a joint team of personnel from the Suryanagar Police Station and Baiyappanahalli railway station rushed to the spot and conducted a detailed investigation. After examining the body, the age of the girl is presumed to be nine years. Preliminary investigations suggest that the body may have been placed in the suitcase at a different location and was possibly thrown away from a moving train.

"We are investigating the case from all angles. The age of the victim is about nine years. Prima facie, it looks like the victim was murdered somewhere else and her body was stuffed into a coarse blue suitcase. The murderer then transported it in a train before disposing of it near Chandapur. The victim's head was severed from the torso. The body has been sent for an autopsy, and the process to establish her identity has been initiated," an official of the Suryanagar Police Station said.

