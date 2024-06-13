Girls Allowed to Take Necessary Restroom Breaks, Free Sanitary Pads at Board Exam Centres: MoE

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education on Thursday announced the girl students are to be permitted to take necessary restroom breaks during class 10, 12 board exams for addressing menstrual needs to alleviate discomfort and promoting focus on exams.

Menstrual hygiene management is a significant aspect of a girl's overall well-being and should not come in the way of her academic performance. Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL) prioritises Menstrual Hygiene Management in school to support girl students during 10th and 12th Board Examinations, the Ministry of Education said.

The Ministry has announced a series of proactive measures to ensure the health, dignity, and academic success of female students during the 10th and 12th Board Examinations. Recognising the challenges faced by the girls due to limited access to sanitary products and menstrual hygiene facilities during examinations. The DoSEL has issued an advisory for all schools across the state and Union Territoties, Central Board of Secondary Education, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, the ministry said.

The key initiatives have been taken in this issue. Provision of sanitary products -- free sanitary pads to be readily available at all 10th and 12th Board examination centres, ensuring girls have access to essential hygiene products during exams if required.

Girl students are to be permitted to take necessary restroom breaks to address menstrual needs to alleviate discomfort and promoting focus during exams.

Educational programmes will be implemented by states, Union Territories to raise awareness about menstrual health and hygiene among students, teachers, and staff. This approach aims to reduce stigma and foster a more understanding school environment.

By addressing menstrual hygiene concerns during exams, the DoSEL emphasises the importance of treating female students with dignity and respect regarding their menstrual needs at the same time, empowering girls to confidently participate in examinations and achieve their academic potential.