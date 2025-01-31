ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana School Girls Develop 'Helping Hands' App To Combat Hunger And Poverty

Three girl students, or call them young innovators, have designed ‘Helping Hands’ App to combat hunger and poverty, through donation of food/clothes to the underprivileged.

Three girl students from Vasavi World School in Telangana's Nirmal have developed an app named ‘Helping Hands’ to assist the underprivileged. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 7:54 PM IST

Nirmal: In a unique invention aimed at achieving greater good for the society, a group of girl students from Vasavi World School in Telangana's Nirmal have developed an app named ‘Helping Hands’ to assist the underprivileged.

During field study, J Avni, E Sanvikareddy, and J Ragapriya, all 8th grade students at the school, witnessed the struggles of orphans, homeless, and beggars who lacked access to food and proper clothing. It is then that they decided to create a platform to make a difference.

The trio sought guidance from their computer teacher, V Mounika Reddy, and began working on the application using the Thankable platform.

Features of the ‘Helping Hands’ App

Once downloaded from the Google Play Store, the app will present users with a range of options to facilitate easy donations

  • NGO Directory: This feature provides information on local NGOs working in the area.
  • Find Food: This feature will enable needy to locate available food sources nearby.
  • Donate Food: This allows users to donate leftover food to those in need.

The app also provides specific details such as the number of people the food can be served, where it can be picked up and contact details to ensure effective distribution.

In places where the volunteers from the 'Helping Hands' team are unavailable, local helpers will step in to distribute food. The app aims to reduce food wastage while simultaneously addressing the hunger menace in the society.

Future Enhancements

The students plan to continue improving the app and introduce additional features like including voluntary organisations, cow shelters, and blood donor details. This will provide users with a broader range of ways to contribute to the community, they feel.

App Launch and Recognition

The 'Helping Hands' app was officially unveiled by former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana at the Talentia-2025 programme organised by the school. Commending the efforts of Avni, Sanvikareddy and Ragapriya, the senior official lauded their innovative approach with which they used technology to address social issues such as hunger and poverty.

TAGGED:

