Girl Student Preparing for UPSC Dies by Suicide in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar

New Delhi: Yet another suicide of a student aspiring for UPSC has come to light here. The police have found a suicide note from the spot which is very shocking. Delhi Police's Central District Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Harshvardhan said that the matter is in the cognizance of Delhi Police. The police is investigating the matter.

What is written in the suicide note?

According to the information, the student was a resident of Maharashtra and was preparing for UPSC by staying as a PG (paying guest) in Old Rajendra Nagar area. She was upset due to the increase in room rent. In the suicide note, she has written, "Under what pressure do UPSC students prepare for civil services. PG and hostel owners are looting money from students. Not every student can afford coaching while staying in Delhi." She has also mentioned her daily problems and troubles in this suicide note."

Apologised to parents:

The student has apologised to her parents and written, "I am unable to get out of the mental stress even after trying a lot. I am trying to move forward in my career, but I am unable to do so. I had only one dream, to clear the UPSC exam in the first attempt. You all have supported me a lot, but I am unable to do so. PG and hostel owners are looting students, many students are not able to afford it."

Were you worried about the increase in PG rent?

The student lived in G-1, one of the three rooms on the ground floor of Jeevan Flat in Old Rajendra Nagar area. Its rent is said to be around Rs 18,000. This room has an attached washroom but there is a common open kitchen for all three rooms. In her suicide note, she has mentioned the high rent for a room in the area. The student also had a WhatsApp chat with one of her friends Shweta on July 11. She had said that the rent of the PG has been increased, so she wants to leave the PG. Meanwhile, Delhi Police is investigating this matter.

At the same time, it is also being said that the 25-year-old student was staying here for a long time and was preparing for the UPSC exam. Her father is a resident of Akola district of Maharashtra and is working as an Assistant Sub-Inspector there.