Girl raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh by Juvenile

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Girl raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh by Juvenile

A revelation has come to light in the murder case of a minor girl in Bilaspur. According to the post-mortem report, the accused first raped the girl and then murdered her. People are protesting in Bilaspur city for the last three days. People have demanded that the accused should be hanged and his house must be demolished.

Girl raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh by Juvenile

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): A big revelation has come to light in the murder of a three-year-old girl in Sirgitti area of Bilaspur. Bilaspur Police on Tuesday said that the accused, a juvenile, first raped the girl on Sunday, March 17 and then murdered her in a gruesome manner.

Police have confirmed rape after the post mortem report. People on Tuesday once again protested against the crime in Sirgitti and Bilaspur. People have demanded that the accused should be hanged and his house should be demolished using bulldozer.

Umesh Kashyap, Additional Superintendent Police, Bilaspur said, "On the basis of the girl's post-mortem report, a case has been registered against two accused under the IPC and POCSO Act. Both the accused were produced in the court, which has remanded them to judicial custody."

It is understood that the postmortem was conducted at the SIMS Hospital in Bilaspur. "The girl first became unconscious and later died," the senior police official added.

The Police said that the uncle of the juvenile helped him and so he too was apprehended. Since the incident, intermittent protests by people have been going on in Bilaspur. On Sunday, people surrounded the Sirgitti police station. On Monday, people protested at Nehru chowk and blocked the road. People have also demanded that accused's uncle should be hanged.

On Tuesday people demonstrated at Banna Chowk in Sirgitti area and forced the shopkeepers to close the shops. People have demanded demolition of the house of the accused using a bulldozer.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">
Last Updated :1 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gold Reserves of RBI Touches All-Time High, Gold ETF Inflows in February Highest in Six Months

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.