Girl raped and murdered in Chhattisgarh by Juvenile

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): A big revelation has come to light in the murder of a three-year-old girl in Sirgitti area of Bilaspur. Bilaspur Police on Tuesday said that the accused, a juvenile, first raped the girl on Sunday, March 17 and then murdered her in a gruesome manner.

Police have confirmed rape after the post mortem report. People on Tuesday once again protested against the crime in Sirgitti and Bilaspur. People have demanded that the accused should be hanged and his house should be demolished using bulldozer.

Umesh Kashyap, Additional Superintendent Police, Bilaspur said, "On the basis of the girl's post-mortem report, a case has been registered against two accused under the IPC and POCSO Act. Both the accused were produced in the court, which has remanded them to judicial custody."

It is understood that the postmortem was conducted at the SIMS Hospital in Bilaspur. "The girl first became unconscious and later died," the senior police official added.

The Police said that the uncle of the juvenile helped him and so he too was apprehended. Since the incident, intermittent protests by people have been going on in Bilaspur. On Sunday, people surrounded the Sirgitti police station. On Monday, people protested at Nehru chowk and blocked the road. People have also demanded that accused's uncle should be hanged.

On Tuesday people demonstrated at Banna Chowk in Sirgitti area and forced the shopkeepers to close the shops. People have demanded demolition of the house of the accused using a bulldozer.