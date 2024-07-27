22-Year-Old Girl Stabbed to Death in Navi Mumbai; Love Affair Blamed for Murder

Uran (Mumbai) : While the murder case of a married woman in Sheel Daighar area of ​​Navi Mumbai is fresh in memory, now a shocking incident has also happened in Uran in Navi Mumbai. The body of a 22-year-old girl missing since Thursday has been found in Uran city. The police have expressed suspicion that the girl concerned was killed after getting stuck a love affair.

Today, the dead body of the concerned girl was found near the creek in front of Uran railway station. Marks of stab wounds were found on the body of the young woman. It is coming to light that the girl was killed with extreme brutality.

Girl's body in police custody: Uran police rushed to the spot and took possession of the dismembered body of the girl. After this, the body was sent to Indira Gandhi Rural Hospital in Uran for postmortem, according to Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Kote of Uran Police Station.

Love affair: Relatives of the girl have alleged that the victim was killed due to love affair. Relatives say that the accused youth belongs to another community. Parents and relatives of the girl are demanding that the accused should be found and sentenced to death as soon as possible. Relatives also tried to color the incident as 'love jihad'. As soon as the citizens of Uran city got the information about this incident, there was an outburst from citizens. In this case, the citizens demanded that the accused should be handcuffed and arrested as soon as possible.