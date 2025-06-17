ETV Bharat / bharat

Gang Rape At Odisha's Gopalpur Beach: Four Juveniles Among 10 Held, NCW Seeks Action Taken Report In Three Days

Berhampur: Police here have apprehended 10 persons including four juveniles in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old girl student at the Gopalpur beach in Odisha's Ganjam district.

The shocking incident reportedly took place Sunday evening (June 15) when the girl, an undergraduate student at a private college, had gone to the beach with one of her male friends.

According to sources, all the accused are from Hinjilicut and nearby areas. On Sunday, at around 8:30 PM, all of them were at the Gopalpur beach when they spotted the girl and her male friend sitting in an isolated spot. The group allegedly clicked photos of the duo and threatened to make those viral if they did not comply with what they said.

The miscreants then forcefully detained the youth and physically assaulted him. Meanwhile, some of the accused allegedly took the woman aside and took turns to rape her. At around 10 PM, the group released the two after threatening them with dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police.

However, an hour later, the survivor and her friend reached Gopalpur Police Station and narrated the whole incident. On the basis of the complaint, Gopalpur police registered a case under BNS sections 70(1), 296, 351(3) and 310(2), and initiated an investigation.

The Inspector-in-charge of Gopalpur Police Station formed a team and subsequently seven suspects were detained for questioning. Later, three more teams were deployed to identify and track down rest of the accused. While six of the accused were forwarded to court, remaining four juveniles were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

What Happened On June 15

During investigation, it was found that one Pramod Nayak (23), a native of Hiundata village under Purushottampur police station and currently working in Bengaluru in an electronics factory, had returned home on leave. He had called his friends from Borupada village under Hinjili Police station so that they could plan a trip to Gopalpur. Bauram Dalei (19) and Lakman Pradhan (24), both cousins from Borupada village, came in two bikes to Sikiri village under Hinjili PS. Om Pradhan (19), Deepak Tarai (19) and three juveniless aged 17 years, from Sikiri village also joined them. All eight persons travelled in three bikes to Pattapur village under Bellagam Police station, where they were joined by Kunal Pradhan (24) and another juvenile aged 17 years of Partapur village. All 10 of them reached Gopalpur at 3.30 PM. They bathed in the sea and later assembled at the isolated spot where the survivor and her male friend unfortunately came 30 mins later. What followed next was horrifying for both the girl and her friend as one of them was subjected to torture while the other was allegedly gang raped.