Girl Dies In Wall Collapse Due To Torrential Rain In Chhattisgarh

Ramanujganj: An eight-year-old girl died after a woman and her three children were trapped under the debris of a wall, which collapsed under the pressure of a mud house that fell on it on Saturday morning due to torrential rains in Ward 13 of Ramanujganj Municipality of Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district.

The injured have been taken to Ramanujganj Community Health Centre (CHC), where they are undergoing treatment. They were asleep when the house collapsed.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Bajilal Singh and the Ramanujganj station in-charge reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Family members of the victim said the house collapsed at around five am on Saturday morning. "After which, the wall of the house crumbled under the load. By the time the neighbours gathered, a woman and he three children were trapped. After being pulled out, eight-year-old Khushboo was found dead," a family member said

"Due to torrential rain since night, a dilapidated house crummbled on the wall of Pramod Ravi's house. Due to excessive load, the wall also collapsed. A case has been registered, and the body has been sent for postmortem," Singh said.

Most of the districts across the state received good rainfall during the last 24 hours, with heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded at Raghunathnagar, Mukdega, Sukma, Barpali, Pauri Uprora, Bade Bacheli, Kutru, Biharpur, Dharamjaigarh, Vandrafnagar, Dantewada, Bhothia, Daura Kochli, Shivrinarayan, and Janjgir.