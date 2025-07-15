ETV Bharat / bharat

Girl Child Ratio On The Rise In Andhra Pradesh:Tribal Regions Recorded The Highest Growth

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a positive shift in the girl child ratio, with the latest data showing a rise from 910 girls per 1,000 boys in 2018 to 930 in 2024, signalling growing acceptance and value for daughters in society.

Notably, tribal regions recorded the highest ratios. In Parvathipuram Manyam district, 1,011 girls were born per 1,000 boys surpassing the ideal ratio. Alluri Sitaramaraju district recorded 976, Konaseema 980, West Godavari 970, and East Godavari 967. Prakasam district had the lowest with 910 girls per 1,000 boys.

Officials attribute this rise to a decline in the societal preference for male children, growing awareness, and strict enforcement against illegal sex determination and feticide.

“Families are now increasingly investing in their daughters’ education. Many are even sending them abroad for higher studies and employment,” said government health department official. “Loans are being taken without hesitation for girls’ education, and girls are leading in academic achievements.” Currently, girls make up 80% of MBBS seats and dominate paramedical courses across the state.

From Discrimination to Empowerment

In the past, social prejudice, financial concerns, and superstitions led to widespread gender discrimination. Sex-selective abortions were not uncommon. However, legal restrictions on prenatal sex determination and awareness campaigns are beginning to show results.

Child Marriages: A Persistent Challenge

Despite the encouraging trends, child marriages continue to be a major concern in the state, according to health department officials. In FY 2024–25, out of 8,04,397 pregnant women registered, 69,637 (8.66%) were under the age of 19, indicating a significant number of underage pregnancies.

Districts with the highest incidence of child marriages (10.02% to 12.16%) include: