Girl Behaded Over Love Affair In Jharkhand's Koderma

Koderma: In a suspected case of honour killing, the recovery of a decapitated body buried in the bank of Panchekhero River in Bhagwati Deeh of Markacho in Koderma, Jharkhand has led to sensation. After a preliminary investigation, police confirmed it as a case of honour killing over a love affair with a boy which the family refused to accept.

It is learnt that Madan Pandey and his two sons — Nitesh and Jyotish — chopped his daughter, Nibha, with an axe over a love affair with a boy of the same village police said.

Police said after killing Nibha on February 2, the trio hid her body in the tank. When it started decomposing leading to a foul smell, they packed it in a sack and brought it to the Panchkhero River in a bicycle and buried it in the sand.