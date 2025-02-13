ETV Bharat / bharat

Girl Behaded Over Love Affair In Jharkhand's Koderma

Police said Madan Pandey and his two sons chopped his daughter, Nibha, with an axe and buried her body in the sand by Panchekhero River.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 4:38 PM IST

Koderma: In a suspected case of honour killing, the recovery of a decapitated body buried in the bank of Panchekhero River in Bhagwati Deeh of Markacho in Koderma, Jharkhand has led to sensation. After a preliminary investigation, police confirmed it as a case of honour killing over a love affair with a boy which the family refused to accept.

It is learnt that Madan Pandey and his two sons Nitesh and Jyotish chopped his daughter, Nibha, with an axe over a love affair with a boy of the same village police said.

Police said after killing Nibha on February 2, the trio hid her body in the tank. When it started decomposing leading to a foul smell, they packed it in a sack and brought it to the Panchkhero River in a bicycle and buried it in the sand.

Meanwhile, felines dug the body out in search of food and eventually, the information reached the police. The father and two siblings have been arrested and the bicycle in which the body was carried has been confiscated.

Confirming the information, Koderma SP Anudeep Singh said, "All accused have been arrested. The police are investigating the case from all angles. Necessary action would be taken."

