Giriraj Singh Inaugurates Indian Institute Of Handloom Technology In Bengal's Santipur

Santipur: Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology at Santipur in Nadia district of West Bengal in the presence of state opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, Ranaghat BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar and other party legislators.

After the inauguration, Singh elaborated on the courses to be offered by the institute, built for Rs 80 crore and how the students can avail the benefit of various schemes rolled out by the Centre.

Set up in 2015, the institute had no dedicated building and the Union Textiles Ministry allocated Rs 80 crore for building construction which was opened by Singh. The intake capacity has been increased from 33 to 60 after degradation.

For admission to the three-year course offered by the institute, students with good scores in the Madhyamik (10th) and Higher Secondary (12th) Examinations can apply.

Not only Bengal, but prospective students from neighbouring Jharkhand and Bihar can enrol themselves, the college administration said. The students will also get residential facilities in due course.

"The state government has sent the textiles industry to its deathbed as several cooperatives are on the brink of winding up. The Chief Minister spends crores on advertisements but can't spare a penny for the ailing handloom sector. I would personally request her to assure the due benefits accrue to the weavers," Adhikari said.