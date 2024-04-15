No One Can Defeat Manoj Tiwari: Giriraj Singh

Patna (Bihar): BJP leader Giriraj Singh has said that no one can defeat Manoj Tiwari from the North East Delhi seat. Giriraj also lashed out at Kanhaiya Kumar, who has been fielded by the Congress from the North East Delhi seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

It will be a contest between Manoj Tiwari, who is eyeing a hat-trick of wins and Kanhaiya. "Congress is short of candidates. There is a lack of face, and that is why they are making noise about all the rejected ones. Whoever wants to fight can be made to fight wherever he wants. Any power in the world. No one can defeat Manoj Tiwari," said Giriraj.

Kanhaiya Kumar has responded to Giriraj and said, "This applies to them (BJP) as well. There were many people who lost in the Congress and now they are being welcomed with a red carpet in the BJP."

"We will talk about development and justice," added Kanhaiya Kumar.

Asked about Manoj Tiwari, Kanhaiya said, "There will definitely be someone in front. The person is not important, the idea and the issue are important. BJP does not work in Delhi. It harasses only India block parties without any reason."

He added Tiwari has been an MP for 10 years, so should he tell the public what he has done? "The public will decide whether he is telling the truth and the public will bless him," he quipped.

Manoj Tiwari had said Kanhaiya Kumar is a member of the 'Tukde Tukde' gang ideas and he should look at the works worth Rs 14,600 crore done in our North East Delhi in 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.