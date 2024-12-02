ETV Bharat / bharat

Gir Somnath Demolition: SC Grants Four Weeks To Petitioners To Respond To Gujarat's Stand

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted four weeks to the petitioners to file their stand after the Gujarat government filed its affidavit in the matter over the demolition drive in Gir Somnath district. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan was hearing four separate pleas, including a contempt petition against the Gujarat authorities for allegedly illegally demolishing residential and religious structures without its prior nod.

On September 28, a demolition drive was carried out to reportedly clear public lands of encroachments near the Somnath temple in Gujarat. During the hearing on Monday, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for some petitioners, said the state had filed a counter affidavit and the petitioners sought to file a rejoinder.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, suggested that one of the pleas filed in the apex court was against an interim order by the Gujarat High Court in a writ petition challenging the demolition. He suggested the bench may request the high court to decide the matter pending before it finally so that the apex court could have a factual finding.

The top law officer said the state has filed its reply before the top court on merits on every point. After Ahmadi sought to file the rejoinder, the bench said, "Four weeks time is granted to file rejoinder to the petitioners in all the matters. Put up after six weeks." In its affidavit filed in the apex court, the Gujarat government justified its demolition action, saying it was an ongoing drive for removing encroachments on the public land.

On September 17, the top court, while hearing separate pleas on demolition actions, stopped the demolition of properties, including of those accused of crime, without its permission, and observed even a single instance of illegal demolition was against the "ethos" of the Constitution.

The top court had, however, clarified its order did not apply to unauthorised structures on public roads, footpaths, railway lines or public places like water bodies, among others.