Non-Stop Work, Life At Risk: The Untold Hardships of India’s Gig Workers

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Gig Workers. The invisible backbone of the digital economy. They deliver our groceries, they drive us around cities, and they make sure our orders are delivered. But behind the familiar app interface, the life of a rider is grim, struggling with long hours, poor pay, and little protection.

Every day, countless workers log into the app, hoping to earn enough for their fuel, EMIs, and basic living obligations. Instead, they face a system that appears to be stacked against them. The rigidity of uncertain income, algorithmic ratings, long hours, and possible ripping off by others in the chain with little or no job security is difficult for the workers to manoeuvre, and it often serves as the norm.

And, to compound the difficulty of their lives, and despite working in difficult and extreme weather, facing various road risks, and even violence at the hands of other riders in the system, many of the app workers are not entitled to meaningfully protected insurance, medical aid or formal compensation. And while these workers are often referred to as 'partners' or ‘micro-entrepreneurs’, the app PaaS (Platform as a Service) operates under all the rules.

This may appear like a story of India’s rapidly evolving gig economy from the outside. However, once you dig a little deeper to investigate the deeper cracks, stark facts would be revealed. This is a story on the true cost of convenience, and the alternative for the people driving the app-based economy.

The findings of the nationwide survey conducted by the People's Association in Grassroots Action and Movement (PAIGAM) and the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) have revealed an increased distress among gig workers, particularly cab drivers and delivery partners in India. The study has the widest scope possible, including major cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Indore, covering 5,302 cab drivers and 5,028 delivery personnel.

Cab drivers:

43% of them have less than Rs 15,000 as income per month.

35% are earning a commission from 31 to 40 percent for trips.

31% travel at least 14 hours a day and 83 percent travel for more than 10 hours a day.

41% of these people do not get even one day off in a week.

99.3% of them report suffering from physical illnesses, including joint pain, back pain.

Stressed and irritable are 98.5%.

Delivery files: The story behind each parcel

34% of the monthly salary is below Rs 10,000-76% cannot afford their expenses.

78% work more than 10 hours a day for extra money.

48% don't get even one day off in a week.

65% cannot spend enough time with their family.

41.5% have suffered violence in the workplace.

64% of delivery Boys earn only 200-600 Rs per day.

60% of delivery Boys find it hard to cover their monthly expenses.

75% work more than 10 hours a day, and 20% work for 12-14 hours.

47 per cent of gig workers who have been physically abused will not come to the hospital.

The WHO and the ILO report that long working hours attributed to death from ischemic heart disease and stroke have increased from 700,000 in 2000 to 745,000 in 2016. The increase from 29 per cent has also been confirmed. People who work 55 hours or more weekly are at a 35 per cent higher risk of stroke and 17 per cent more likely to die from ischemic heart disease compared to people working between 35 and 40 hours a week.

Voices from the Ground: Gig Workers Speak

Ashutosh Tiwari, who relocated from Sultanpur to work for a food delivery app in Delhi, says, "For multiple deliveries, we get ₹10, and our earnings increase with the number of deliveries, no fixed bonus. Payments vary depending on the distance. Health insurance is provided, which is good, but all vehicle-related responsibilities, like breakdowns, are ours. Due to the delay, we also had to face the anger of the customer. When people are hungry, they order, and when there is a delay, their anger increases along with their hunger."

Day starts with ₹20

Neetendra Singh from Etawah, UP, working in food delivery, shares a similar sentiment. "I daily open my app early in the morning and wait for hours to start my day. I get 20 rupees for 1 order. For multiple orders, the first one might pay ₹15 and the second ₹10. The company makes promises of support in case of accidents or health issues, but in reality, they don't offer help. Cancellations and bad ratings fall entirely on us. If our rating drops too low, we risk losing our job. It’s a very risky job—especially with the pressure for instant deliveries."

Unpaid extra deliveries

Yuvraj, a Blinkit delivery worker, says, "I work 10 hours a day and make around ₹800. We get ₹25 per order, regardless of package weight. We manage fuel and bike maintenance ourselves. Sometimes customers ask us to bring extra items—milk, cigarettes, etc.—without extra pay. Many times, boys order in the name of their girlfriends, but when there is an elder in the house, the girls refuse to take it. The delivery boy has to deal with this many orders every day. They say- bring eggs and cigarettes."

Cannot cancel the order

Mahadev Prakash said, "Less money and more distance, despite this, I accept the order because if I refuse two to three orders, the companies spoil the rating and increase the gap between orders."

Life at Risk

Deepak, working for a grocery delivery app, said, "There’s intense pressure to deliver in 4–5 minutes. It forces us to drive fast, which is dangerous. With fuel prices rising and no added support, it's becoming harder to sustain."

More risk at night

Karan, working for a food delivery app, said, "Many places were scary, where groups of drunken youths were creating a ruckus. One day, I was robbed by the miscreants. His wallet was also tied with delicacies. I wanted to leave this job and do a job. It was already 1 o'clock by the time we reached Laxmi Nagar. Also, every day we get news of dogs biting people. Many people get injured in accidents, but no compensation is given by the company. This problem is serious."

No Water, No Restroom: Zero Support

Shiv Soni, a delivery worker from Nithari village, reflects on his experience in the gig economy with a mix of frustration and resilience. "I used to work at a food delivery app before this. It’s been around 2–3 years now. We earned ₹25 per delivery, and sometimes we handled multiple deliveries at once. Over time, the facilities provided have declined significantly."

According to Shiv, just two years ago, workers had access to clean water and functional restrooms near the vehicle parking area. "Now, both are gone. Until a few days ago, we used to get hot water downstairs, but that too has stopped. In the scorching heat, this becomes unbearable. Some workers have even fainted on the road due to dehydration. Senior workers like me carry our own bottles now."

The situation has reached a point where most new workers quit within a few months. Shiv adds, "Those of us who’ve stayed for three years, it’s no small feat. And when problems arise—whether it’s a broken bike, customer issues, or delayed deliveries—there’s no company support. We riders help each other out."

Sometimes, riders receive unreasonable orders. "Like 50 kg packages or multiple water jars. How can one person carry those? And when customers give poor ratings, our IDs are at risk. Even if just one out of ten customers is rude, it affects us."

Shiv also highlighted the lack of restroom access for gig workers: "We have to use parks or go behind buildings. It’s especially hard for women. We once pooled money together to feed the poor. If we can do that, why can’t the company invest a little in our basic needs? We need dignity and minimum facilities."

Woes of Cab Drivers

Surender Kumar from Bareilly, who drives a cab for car-riding apps, notes the financial burden on drivers. "Each company deducts its commission. The car is mine, and I pay for all fuel and maintenance. If it breaks down or there’s an accident, the costs come from my pocket. There’s more competition now, so direct ride bookings have reduced."

He added, "Earlier, people used to book rides directly. Now, with car-riding apps, that’s rare. I can earn well if there are no issues, but any fine or problem makes it hard to manage. Pain is also common due to sitting on the bike. He says that in this work, such a situation arises that we are not able to give even two hours to our family, and this is a big reason for pressure."

Rajendra Kumar, originally from Ballia but now living in Dwarka, drives for a transportation app. He explains, "Whatever fare is shown in the app, I get that minus 5% GST. If the fare increases due to traffic, the company keeps the extra. On average, I earn ₹1400–₹1500 a day, but fuel and servicing are on me. If I want to take a day off, I just switch off the app."

Medical Insights: The Health Toll of Gig Work

Dr. Tarun, a cardiologist at RML Hospital, emphasizes that working more than 55 hours a week correlates with increased risks of cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke. "Long working hours can lead to diabetes, hypertension, weight gain, back pain, and psychological issues like stress, anxiety, and depression," he warns. He advocates for lifestyle modifications, including regular physical activity and dietary control, to mitigate these risks.

Dr. Sulphi Noohu, National Convenor-IMA, Delhi and ENT Surgeon, points out the psychological effects of prolonged working hours. "Workers are more prone to stress, anxiety, sleep disturbances, and even substance abuse," he notes. He stresses the importance of regulating work hours and promoting physical activity among gig workers.

As a respiratory physician, Dr. Meet Ghonia, National Secretary at the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association, observes an increasing trend of health issues among delivery agents and cab drivers. "They often present with complaints of dyspnea and cough, likely due to pollution and smoking during work hours," he says. He advises staying hydrated, maintaining a proper diet, and using masks to combat pollution. He also recommends limiting duty hours to 10 per day.

Dr. Akshay Dongardive, Public Health Expert and National Vice-President of FAIMA, highlights the growing but often unnoticed health crisis among gig workers. "Long periods of sitting, extended work hours, and insufficient rest contribute to chronic back pain, increased stress, and signs of burnout," he explains. He suggests basic steps like stretching, improving posture, staying hydrated, and taking short breaks every 2–3 hours. However, he emphasizes that broader support, including healthcare access and scheduled rest days, is crucial.

Rising Costs, Falling Earnings

Sheikh Salauddin, founder and national secretary of IFAT, highlighted how skyrocketing fuel prices—petrol, diesel, and CNG—have eroded drivers’ earnings over the years. “The companies continue to profit, but the workers are sinking under financial pressure,” he said.

This pressure gave rise to the “No EMI Campaign,” launched in Telangana and soon joined by drivers from across the country. The protest was driven by the inability of gig workers to pay monthly EMIs on the vehicles they bought to stay employed. Adding insult to injury, app-based companies have begun deploying their vehicles, sidelining those using private cars or bikes. “Their vehicles get preference for rides, while ours sit idle,” Salauddin noted.

Today, these workers keep their apps open for more hours just because they get a handful of orders. Though the income generated from these long hours is not sufficient to fulfil even household necessities. In extreme cases, alleged reports have been said that companies delete digital records if riders die while working, thus escaping all liabilities towards compensation.

According to Aakriti Bhatia, research director of this survey, the study would also analyze the toll the hours of work take on family lives and the emotional well-being of workers. "There was not a single finding in this survey which was not alarming on a deep level," she said.

Though the companies say that they have a 20% commission to charge, the reality on the ground says otherwise. Actual commission ranges from 41% to 45% for some platforms based on the analysis of 1,500 screenshots collated by workers. "On paper, it's only 20%. In practice, it is much worse," says Aakriti. Only 3.5% of workers claimed that the commission system was entirely arbitrary.

One of the most shocking revelations was the risk of speed promises. Many delivery men claim that the promise of '10-minute delivery' is dangerous both mentally and physically. "This kind of pressure should be reserved for ambulance or police services, not groceries," pointed out Aakriti.