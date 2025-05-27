ETV Bharat / bharat

Gig Worker Brutally Abused For Calling Customer 'Bro' In Vizag

Hyderabad: Attacks on gig workers for companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto, Uber, and Ola have become commonplace. Recently, a food delivery worker in Vishakapatnam was brutally beaten and forced to undress for calling a customer “bro.” The customer was later arrested and is now in jail.

Consider another incident. In January 2023, a customer attacked a delivery boy for arriving late in Hyderabad. The young man ran and hid at a hotel, but the customer tracked him down with a group and assaulted him again.

Gig workers have become part of the everyday lives of residents in cities. From delivering food packages to repairing vehicles, we come across gig workers quite often these days. But, these gig workers are being victimised due to stigma and a lack of support from companies and even the government, as labour laws do not apply to them.

A recent study conducted by researchers at the Kohli Center for Intelligent Systems, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Hyderabad), reveals the troubling work conditions of food delivery partners in metros like Hyderabad, Chennai, and Mumbai.

Professor Nimmi Rangaswamy and researcher Tanmayi Goyal interviewed hundreds of gig workers and found that despite their hard work, gig workers remain outside the protection of formal labour laws.

The research suggests that many of these workers are highly educated graduates, postgraduates, engineers, and even MBAs. Some work part-time while preparing for competitive exams or higher studies. One delivery partner from Telangana even cracked three government jobs while juggling deliveries.