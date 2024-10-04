GI Tags To Rice Beers Cheer Bodos In Assam

Tezpur (Assam): In a major development, the Geographical Indication (GI) Registry has accorded GI tags to three distinguished rice beers brewed by the Bodo community in Assam. The traditional rice beers, Jou Gwran, Jou Bidwi and Jou Gishi, which have been part of the Bodo culture and prepared by the community since time immemorial will have GI tags, which will not only make them more acceptable, but also come as recognition.

The GI tag is awarded to products associated with a specific geographical origin. The GI tagging not only helps in tracing the origins of the product, but also helps in confirming the authenticity and marketing of the product while keeping the indigenous specialities of the product intact.

Expressing happiness over the GI tagging of the three rice beers of the community, Minuma Boro of Tezpur said that the GI tagging now protects the indigenous rice beer varieties from any adulteration. In 2021, Judima, the traditional rice beer of the Dimasa community in Assam got the GI tag.

"All these rice beers are prepared at home, these are also served as traditional welcome drinks by the people in our community. Prepared by fermenting half-cooked rice with minimal water, using ‘amao’ (a yeast source) to aid fermentation," she said, adding that rice beers have been prepared following recipes made by their forefathers.

The application sent for the GI tag also includes the detailed history associated with the Bodo culture and history.

"In ancient times, these rice beers were also used as medicines to cure minor ailments, it has medicinal values," said Minuma.

These rice beers are also part of different rituals followed by the Bodos, the largest plains tribe in Assam.

A senior official of the excise department in Assam said that the GI tags will secure these rice beers from any adulteration and duplication. "The GI tags will ensure that anyone making these brews will follow the due process which is necessary in preparing these," he said. The GI tags will also ensure proper branding of the Indigenous products which will also create awareness about the products.

