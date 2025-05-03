CM Mamata Banerjee Is Promoting Infiltration: UP Minister Ravindra Jaiswal

Ghazipur: Uttar Pradesh Minister Ravindra Jaiswal launched a scathing attack on the opposition parties, saying that their appeasement politics have been promoting infiltration into the country. At a press conference held in Ghazipur on Saturday, Minister Jaiswal targeted Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that she is a traitor.

He alleged that CM Mamata Banerjee is promoting infiltration in the country by doing appeasement politics. The opposition wants to build a wall between Hindus and Muslims in the country, so that vote bank politics can be achieved, he said.

Referring to the Waqf Act 2025, Minister Jaiswal said that this law has been passed in the Parliament, but now, the opposition is spreading confusion in the country by calling it anti-Muslim. He said that parties like Congress, SP, TMC and RJD work only for their family and power politics, not for Muslims, backwards, Dalit or any weaker sections. The Waqf law is going to empower the weaker sections of Muslims and women, and the real benefit from it will reach the needy, he asserted.

Minister Ravindra Jaiswal also listed out the schemes of the central government being implemented for the people. While counting the figures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schemes, he said that Muslims have got 31% benefit in Awas Yojana, 37% in Ujjwala, 36% in Mudra Yojana, 33% in Kisan Samman Nidhi and 22% in Skill India, the Minister said.

The Muslim population in the country is only 15%, he said, adding that the BJP is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas. This has frightened the opposition parties, he asserted.