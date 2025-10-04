ETV Bharat / bharat

Ghaziabad's Harry Chaudhary Who Made Life Of Strays On Streets Safe Through Reflective Collars

New Delhi: In the streets of Ghaziabad, where stray animals are often exposed to road accidents, one man moves from one place to another with a bag full of reflective collars. For Harry Chaudhary, Director of the Ghaziabad Animal Welfare Association, the safety of animals should be paramount for humans because they cannot take care of themselves.

“For me it is not just an act of kindness, it is a lifelong calling,” says Harry while tying a reflective collar around two stray cows. There have been countless dogs and donkeys whom these small bands emitting light have saved as the drivers spot them from a distance. The small effort in the streets has now taken the shape of a revolution - a city-wide campaign is on across Delhi-NCR inspiring hundreds to join hands.

Ghaziabad's Harry Chaudhary Who Made Life Of Strays On Streets Safe Through 'Flourescent' Collars (ETV Bharat)

But that is not all that meets the eye about Harry’s compassion. He ensures not one animal remains thirsty. Along the streets and parks of Ghaziabad, if there are water bowls and feeding spots, it is certain that those utensils have been put in place by Harry. “Animals have the same right to life as humans. We just have to care a little,” he says softly.

His tryst with caring for animals began in childhood. He grew up rescuing injured strays and nursing them back to life. The memory of a wounded dog he once treated is still raw in his heart. “That was the day when many things changed in me. I knew that this was going to be my path,” he adds.