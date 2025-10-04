Ghaziabad's Harry Chaudhary Who Made Life Of Strays On Streets Safe Through Reflective Collars
When darkness falls, one man lights the path for the voiceless. Harry Chaudhary’s reflective collars have saved countless stray animals from road deaths.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 1:15 PM IST
New Delhi: In the streets of Ghaziabad, where stray animals are often exposed to road accidents, one man moves from one place to another with a bag full of reflective collars. For Harry Chaudhary, Director of the Ghaziabad Animal Welfare Association, the safety of animals should be paramount for humans because they cannot take care of themselves.
“For me it is not just an act of kindness, it is a lifelong calling,” says Harry while tying a reflective collar around two stray cows. There have been countless dogs and donkeys whom these small bands emitting light have saved as the drivers spot them from a distance. The small effort in the streets has now taken the shape of a revolution - a city-wide campaign is on across Delhi-NCR inspiring hundreds to join hands.
But that is not all that meets the eye about Harry’s compassion. He ensures not one animal remains thirsty. Along the streets and parks of Ghaziabad, if there are water bowls and feeding spots, it is certain that those utensils have been put in place by Harry. “Animals have the same right to life as humans. We just have to care a little,” he says softly.
His tryst with caring for animals began in childhood. He grew up rescuing injured strays and nursing them back to life. The memory of a wounded dog he once treated is still raw in his heart. “That was the day when many things changed in me. I knew that this was going to be my path,” he adds.
Harry traces the origin of Indians caring for animals to something rooted in the epics, advocated by sages and saints. “Let the first roti be for the cow, and the last for the dog,” he states and believes that reviving this tradition will rebuild compassion in society.
As debates rage between ‘animal lovers’ and ‘animal haters,’ Harry argues the divide is false. “There cannot be haters. Just that these people have not learned compassion. If we love the ignored animals, they are the ones who will return love. They are unsafe and insecure on the roads and streets. Give them care and they will run after you for more. Hatred breeds fear; fear breeds violence,” Harry explains.
He has also formed the Ghaziabad Animal Welfare Society, with which a large number of people are associated and serve animals.
A committed vegan, Harry urges people to respect animals. One may not give up consuming animal products, but what prevents people from treating them with respect, he questions. Despite threats, police cases and ridicule, Harry continues his mission undeterred. “They cannot speak. But we can. And that voice must always be kind to make this world a common place for all - humans and animals,” he states as World Animal Day is being observed across the globe on October 4.
The day is observed every year to improve animal welfare, protect endangered species, and promote compassion and awareness. Its purpose is not only to foster sensitivity towards animals but also to promote coexistence and conservation between humans and animals.
He has appealed to the government to ensure that all dogs receive regular annual vaccinations to prevent rabies and that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme be effectively implemented. “If these two things are implemented properly, the problem of street animals, particularly dogs, will resolve by itself,” he states.
