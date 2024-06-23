Ghaziabad: Woman, Her Two Daughters Died due to Fire Caused by Gas Cylinder Leak

New Delhi/Ghaziabad : A heart-wrenching incident took place on Sunday in Ghaziabad's Teela Mod police station area. Seven members of a family were badly burnt in a cylinder blast in the house, out of which three people died. According to the information, there was a leakage in the gas cylinder in a house under construction in the Defense Colony area of ​​Teela Mod police station area, due to which a fire broke out.

The fire spread throughout the house in no time. During this time, seven people were present in the house who got severely burnt in the fire. After getting the information, the police reached the spot and admitted all seven people to Delhi's GTB Hospital. The fire purportedly broke out when some family members were busy cooking food in the house.

The deceased include a woman and her two daughters. ACP Siddharth Gautam said that the incident happened around noon on Sunday, and three of the burnt people died. The other four people are being treated in the hospital. The fire spread so fast that the people present in the house did not get a chance to come out. During the incident, the people around also tried to extinguish the fire.

The incident took place at an under-construction building in the Defence Colony of Thana Tila Mod area in Ghaziabad district.