ETV Bharat / bharat

Ghaziabad: Woman, Her Two Daughters Died due to Fire Caused by Gas Cylinder Leak

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 7:12 PM IST

Updated : Jun 23, 2024, 7:28 PM IST

In Ghaziabad's Teela Mod area, flames engulfed an under-construction building due to a gas leak from an LPG cylinder, which led to the death of several members. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to the hospital, where four others were still getting treatment.

Fire mishap due to cylinder leak
Fire mishap due to cylinder leak (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi/Ghaziabad : A heart-wrenching incident took place on Sunday in Ghaziabad's Teela Mod police station area. Seven members of a family were badly burnt in a cylinder blast in the house, out of which three people died. According to the information, there was a leakage in the gas cylinder in a house under construction in the Defense Colony area of ​​Teela Mod police station area, due to which a fire broke out.

The fire spread throughout the house in no time. During this time, seven people were present in the house who got severely burnt in the fire. After getting the information, the police reached the spot and admitted all seven people to Delhi's GTB Hospital. The fire purportedly broke out when some family members were busy cooking food in the house.

The deceased include a woman and her two daughters. ACP Siddharth Gautam said that the incident happened around noon on Sunday, and three of the burnt people died. The other four people are being treated in the hospital. The fire spread so fast that the people present in the house did not get a chance to come out. During the incident, the people around also tried to extinguish the fire.

The incident took place at an under-construction building in the Defence Colony of Thana Tila Mod area in Ghaziabad district.

Read more:

1. Fire Breaks out at Maharashtra BJP Office, No Casualties

2. 8 students injured in blaze in Kota hostel, building sealed for ignoring fire safety norms

Last Updated : Jun 23, 2024, 7:28 PM IST

TAGGED:

CYLINDER BLASTGHAZIABADUTTAR PRADESHFIREFIRE MISHAP AT HOUSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.