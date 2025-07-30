ETV Bharat / bharat

Ghaziabad Fake Embassy Case: STF Track Harshvardhan Jain Links to Turkey, London

Police are investigating the money trail, his connections with alleged international fraudsters and gangsters, and the shell companies and bank accounts.

Ghaziabad Fake Embassy Case: STF Track Harshvardhan Jain Links to Turkey, London
Harshvardhan Jain. (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 9:36 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh STF and Ghaziabad Police, which are currently interrogating Harshvardhan Jain, self-proclaimed diplomatic advisor and ambassador, brought the accused to the premises on Wednesday to collect crucial documents and evidence.

Earlier, they busted Jain's fake embassy operation in Ghaziabad's Kavinagar. He is accused of running fraudulent embassies of four countries from bungalow number KB-35.

On Monday, July 28, the Ghaziabad CJM Court approved a police remand for Jain from 10 am on July 29 to 4 pm on August 2. The court stressed that no mental or physical torture should be inflicted, and also allowed the accused's advocate to be present. Harshvardhan Jain had been falsely claiming to be an ambassador for two nations and a political advisor for four. His links to Turkey and London are also being closely monitored by security agencies.

​Jain allegedly used morphed photos with high-ranking Indian dignitaries, including the Prime Minister and President, to prove credibility to his fraudulent claims. A case was registered against him by STF Noida Unit Inspector Sachin Kumar at Kavinagar police station.

From the fake embassy, authorities recovered four luxury cars and 12 foreign watches. During initial interrogation, Jain admitted to brokering jobs domestically and internationally for many years. According to the STF Harshvardhan Jain came in contact with Chandraswami in the year 2000.

Chandraswami was known for his astrology skills but he rose to prominence when several Indian politicians were seen in his association including P V Narasimha Rao, Chandra Sekhar and V P Singh. Chandraswami originally hailed from Rajasthan and this could have been the link between the Godman and Harshvardhan Jain and his industrialist father. When in London, Harshvardhan got in touch with Chandraswami.

Read more

  1. Ghaziabad Fake Embassy Case: Accused Sent To Police Remand
  2. Owner Of The Fake Embassy Had The Blessings Of Godman Chandraswami In Spreading His Wings, Says STF

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh STF and Ghaziabad Police, which are currently interrogating Harshvardhan Jain, self-proclaimed diplomatic advisor and ambassador, brought the accused to the premises on Wednesday to collect crucial documents and evidence.

Earlier, they busted Jain's fake embassy operation in Ghaziabad's Kavinagar. He is accused of running fraudulent embassies of four countries from bungalow number KB-35.

On Monday, July 28, the Ghaziabad CJM Court approved a police remand for Jain from 10 am on July 29 to 4 pm on August 2. The court stressed that no mental or physical torture should be inflicted, and also allowed the accused's advocate to be present. Harshvardhan Jain had been falsely claiming to be an ambassador for two nations and a political advisor for four. His links to Turkey and London are also being closely monitored by security agencies.

​Jain allegedly used morphed photos with high-ranking Indian dignitaries, including the Prime Minister and President, to prove credibility to his fraudulent claims. A case was registered against him by STF Noida Unit Inspector Sachin Kumar at Kavinagar police station.

From the fake embassy, authorities recovered four luxury cars and 12 foreign watches. During initial interrogation, Jain admitted to brokering jobs domestically and internationally for many years. According to the STF Harshvardhan Jain came in contact with Chandraswami in the year 2000.

Chandraswami was known for his astrology skills but he rose to prominence when several Indian politicians were seen in his association including P V Narasimha Rao, Chandra Sekhar and V P Singh. Chandraswami originally hailed from Rajasthan and this could have been the link between the Godman and Harshvardhan Jain and his industrialist father. When in London, Harshvardhan got in touch with Chandraswami.

Read more

  1. Ghaziabad Fake Embassy Case: Accused Sent To Police Remand
  2. Owner Of The Fake Embassy Had The Blessings Of Godman Chandraswami In Spreading His Wings, Says STF

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UP STF BUSTS FAKE EMBASSYGHAZIABAD FAKE EMBASSY CASEHARSHVARDHAN JAINFAKE EMBASSY KINGPINHARSHVARDHAN LINKS TO TURKEY UK

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

'School Chale Hum' On A Tightrope: How Students Cross This Dangerous River In Jammu Kashmir Village

One Year After Disaster Wayanad School Lives Up To Its Motto Of ‘We Will Overcome, For Sure’

Are Dating Apps Making Cheating Easier In India, And Is Infidelity Justified? Unhappy Marriages, Unresolved Conflicts, And Hunger For Validation

Sanhita Manch Returns This August With Its 7th Edition Of Original Plays And Theatre Dialogues

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.