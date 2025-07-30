Ghaziabad Fake Embassy Case: STF Track Harshvardhan Jain Links to Turkey, London

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh STF and Ghaziabad Police, which are currently interrogating Harshvardhan Jain, self-proclaimed diplomatic advisor and ambassador, brought the accused to the premises on Wednesday to collect crucial documents and evidence.

Earlier, they busted Jain's fake embassy operation in Ghaziabad's Kavinagar. He is accused of running fraudulent embassies of four countries from bungalow number KB-35.

On Monday, July 28, the Ghaziabad CJM Court approved a police remand for Jain from 10 am on July 29 to 4 pm on August 2. The court stressed that no mental or physical torture should be inflicted, and also allowed the accused's advocate to be present. Harshvardhan Jain had been falsely claiming to be an ambassador for two nations and a political advisor for four. His links to Turkey and London are also being closely monitored by security agencies.

​Jain allegedly used morphed photos with high-ranking Indian dignitaries, including the Prime Minister and President, to prove credibility to his fraudulent claims. A case was registered against him by STF Noida Unit Inspector Sachin Kumar at Kavinagar police station.

From the fake embassy, authorities recovered four luxury cars and 12 foreign watches. During initial interrogation, Jain admitted to brokering jobs domestically and internationally for many years. According to the STF Harshvardhan Jain came in contact with Chandraswami in the year 2000.

Chandraswami was known for his astrology skills but he rose to prominence when several Indian politicians were seen in his association including P V Narasimha Rao, Chandra Sekhar and V P Singh. Chandraswami originally hailed from Rajasthan and this could have been the link between the Godman and Harshvardhan Jain and his industrialist father. When in London, Harshvardhan got in touch with Chandraswami.