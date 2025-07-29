ETV Bharat / bharat

Ghaziabad Fake Embassy Case: Accused Sent To Police Remand

Ghaziabad: Harshvardhan Jain, the alleged mastermind behind running a fake Embassy in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, was on Monday sent to a five-day police remand by the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court.

According to the order issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Aishwarya Pratap Singh," The police custody remand of the accused (accused) Harshvardhan Jain (son Jagminder Das Jain) will start from 10 am on July 29 to 4 pm on August 2, 2025."

The court further said that the proceedings of the police custody remand should be videographed and the recordings should be produced before the court. "The accused's advocates can be present with him if they wish, but they will not create any hindrance in any police action and will maintain a proper distance from the accused," read the order.

The police on Monday told the court that the accused had given the names of others who are involved in the scam in his statement. "The addresses of such persons are to be obtained from the accused, and the documents are to be recovered through the accused by taking him to their office. For this, the accused has to be taken to Delhi and Gujarat," the police added.