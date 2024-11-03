ETV Bharat / bharat

Ghaziabad Courtroom Clash: Delhi Lawyers To Strike On November 4

Lawyers and baton-wielding police personnel clashed in a courtroom in Ghaziabad on October 29 after the judge called to remove a group of protesting advocates.

Ghaziabad Courtroom Clash: Delhi Lawyers To Strike On November 4
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 55 minutes ago

New Delhi: A committee of Delhi bar associations has resolved to strike on Monday to protest against the alleged attack on lawyers in a courtroom in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Lawyers and baton-wielding police personnel clashed in a courtroom in Ghaziabad on October 29 after the judge called in the force to remove a group of protesting advocates raising slogans against him over a disagreement.

Some of the lawyers claimed they suffered injuries as the police personnel used batons on them while police officials alleged that the agitating advocates set a local outpost on fire.

The committee said in a communication on Sunday, "A crucial and emergent meeting of the coordination committee of all bar associations of Delhi was held today (Sunday) and it was unanimously resolved and decided that the lawyers will abstain from work on November 4 in strong condemnation of the brutal attack on an innocent lawyer in Ghaziabad by the police on the direction of a district judge."

"This heinous act of violence against a member of the bar cannot be tolerated. We stand united in demanding justice and accountability," it added.

The communication -- signed by the committee's general secretary Atul Kumar Sharma -- urged all lawyers to abstain from work to show solidarity with their affected peers and protest against the "police brutality". "Let us come together and raise our voices against this injustice," it said.

New Delhi: A committee of Delhi bar associations has resolved to strike on Monday to protest against the alleged attack on lawyers in a courtroom in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Lawyers and baton-wielding police personnel clashed in a courtroom in Ghaziabad on October 29 after the judge called in the force to remove a group of protesting advocates raising slogans against him over a disagreement.

Some of the lawyers claimed they suffered injuries as the police personnel used batons on them while police officials alleged that the agitating advocates set a local outpost on fire.

The committee said in a communication on Sunday, "A crucial and emergent meeting of the coordination committee of all bar associations of Delhi was held today (Sunday) and it was unanimously resolved and decided that the lawyers will abstain from work on November 4 in strong condemnation of the brutal attack on an innocent lawyer in Ghaziabad by the police on the direction of a district judge."

"This heinous act of violence against a member of the bar cannot be tolerated. We stand united in demanding justice and accountability," it added.

The communication -- signed by the committee's general secretary Atul Kumar Sharma -- urged all lawyers to abstain from work to show solidarity with their affected peers and protest against the "police brutality". "Let us come together and raise our voices against this injustice," it said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI LAWYERS STRIKE ON NOVEMBER 4DELHI COURT LAWYERS STRIKE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.