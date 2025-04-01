ETV Bharat / bharat

Ghaziabad BJP MLA Turns Up At Ayodhya Ram Temple In Torn Clothes; Cries Mistreatment By Yogi Govt

Loni Nand Kishore Gurjar said his clothes were torn by police during the Kalash Yatra for which he came to Ram Lalla to seek justice.

MLA Loni Nand Kishore Gurjar, in torn clothes, at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
MLA Loni Nand Kishore Gurjar, in torn clothes, at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

Ayodhya: BJP's Ghaziabad MLA Loni Nand Kishore Gurjar on Tuesday left the spectators taken aback when he reached the Ayodhya Ram Temple in torn clothes to have a darshan. After darshan, Gurjar lent his ears to the Shri Ram Katha (narrative of Lord Ram), sitting with the audience on Angad mound.

Speaking to the media, Gurjar said his clothes were torn by a policeman during the Kalash Yatra for which he came to Ram Lalla seeking justice.

"This is the land where those who do injustice, the wicked, those who slaughter cows and those who misbehave with sisters and daughters have been destroyed. Since when has narrating the Ram Katha become a crime in the Yogi government? We were lathicharged. Today, I am wearing the same clothes which were torn during the incident. I have taken a vow not to eat food till I get justice, and today we have come to the feet of Lord Ram to seek punishment for such people or give us the strength to respond," Gurjar said.

"I am not against the government but an officer cannot be the government. A few days back, I had said something. Perhaps revenge is being taken for that. I am a soldier of the BJP, and not opposing the government. This is the decision of the people of the society who are doing this work. Nearly 20 lakh people are roaming in the country, and they will go to Delhi. I am confident that the Modi-led government will surely listen to them," Gurjar added.

