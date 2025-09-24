ETV Bharat / bharat

Get Your Favourite Train Meals Easily With IRCTC’s E-Aahar, How To Apply?

Lucknow: The IRCTC, which currently provides meals on demand to passengers in trains through e-catering, is going to take train travel dining to the next level with its new e-Aahar app.

The e-Aahar app will allow passengers to book their favourite meals and make an online payment while booking tickets. Passengers often complain about being overcharged for meals on board. Pre-payment through e-Aahar will alleviate complaints of overcharging. This will also promote digital payments.

Previously, e-Aahar booking was only available on select luxury trains. Now, IRCTC is preparing to introduce this feature on mail and express trains as well.

At present, this service is available on trains in Delhi and Mumbai. Bookings can be cancelled up to two hours before delivery. If the food fails to arrive, a refund will be provided.

Ajit Kumar Sinha, chief regional manager of IRCTC, while giving details, said, "When you book a ticket and pay for food, it's called a prepaid service. Food charges are collected at the time of booking tickets for Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Tejas, and Vande Bharat trains. Through e-catering, a large number of empanelled units, restaurants, and hotels at all major stations offer online food purchases. This catering service is growing rapidly."