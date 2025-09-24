Get Your Favourite Train Meals Easily With IRCTC’s E-Aahar, How To Apply?
Authorties said pre-payment through e-Aahar will alleviate complaints of overcharging.
Published : September 24, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Lucknow: The IRCTC, which currently provides meals on demand to passengers in trains through e-catering, is going to take train travel dining to the next level with its new e-Aahar app.
The e-Aahar app will allow passengers to book their favourite meals and make an online payment while booking tickets. Passengers often complain about being overcharged for meals on board. Pre-payment through e-Aahar will alleviate complaints of overcharging. This will also promote digital payments.
Previously, e-Aahar booking was only available on select luxury trains. Now, IRCTC is preparing to introduce this feature on mail and express trains as well.
At present, this service is available on trains in Delhi and Mumbai. Bookings can be cancelled up to two hours before delivery. If the food fails to arrive, a refund will be provided.
Ajit Kumar Sinha, chief regional manager of IRCTC, while giving details, said, "When you book a ticket and pay for food, it's called a prepaid service. Food charges are collected at the time of booking tickets for Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Tejas, and Vande Bharat trains. Through e-catering, a large number of empanelled units, restaurants, and hotels at all major stations offer online food purchases. This catering service is growing rapidly."
Similarly, e-Aahar service has also been introduced, and this facility is being implemented on mail and express trains, he said. According to him, this will address complaints of overcharging and promote digital payments. To increase digital payments and address complaints, similar arrangements are now being implemented on other trains as well.
How to book favourite meal on e-Aahar?
The passengers are required to download the e-Aahar app on their smartphones or visit the eCatering IRCTC website. Once they enter the PNR numbers on the app or website, the passengers' details and train names will be automatically displayed.
Passengers can make bookings by viewing the popular dishes available at the en route stations. Payment options like UPI, wallet, netbanking, credit/debit card or cash on delivery can be used.
After the food is booked online, the meal will be delivered to the seats. The delivery partner can verify it through the delivery code. Only IRCTC-licensed vendors serve the food. Most importantly, there is a refund facility if the train does not arrive on time.