Get Ready For These Two Changes If You Are Travelling By Train From July 1

New Delhi: From July 1, 2025, those travelling by train will witness two new changes: First, they will need E-Aadhaar authentication to book a Tatkal ticket, and second, a ticket will likely cost slightly higher.

Officials say the Railway Ministry is considering increasing fares of non-AC class in Mail and Express trains by 1 paisa and all AC classes by 2 paise per kilometre from July 1. The increase, however, will be the lowest as compared to the previous fare revisions in 2020 and 2013, they said.

Travel in ordinary second-class fare up to 500 km will remain unchanged, but over 500 km, passengers may be required to pay half paisa per kilometre. However, there is no proposal to increase suburban fares and monthly season tickets.

Ranjan Agarwal, a frequent traveller, told ETV Bharat, “I recently came to know that the railway is going to hike fares in trains, but it will not hurt passengers’ pockets. For example, if we calculate AC class fare from Delhi to Kolkata it is near about 1400 km distance, now convert it into fare with 2 paisa per KM then the traveller has to pay Rs 28 and after including the tax the amount will be around Rs 33-35 in which is not much price for a normal person.”

Reacting to the fare increase, Prosanjeet Ghosh, another traveller, said that the increased ticket price will not affect a solo traveller much, but if a person books tickets for a family of five or above, then it will put some burden on them because the final amount will be more after paying GST.

Talking about the expected fare increase, Megha Sharma, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat, “The government should provide relaxation to the senior citizens in new fare hikes as they are already deprived of concession since post Covid-19 pandemic and now they have to pay an extra amount on tickets.”

Apart from a hike in ticket prices, the railway is also going to roll out new e-Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets from July 1 to help genuine users get tickets.

To create the process more robust by making some of the rules more stringent, including only Aadhaar-verified accounts will be allowed to book online Tatkal tickets, Aadhar-based OTP authentication will also be required for booking. The counter-based tatkal ticket may also be booked after Aadhaar verification to control malpractices, the official said. “Indian Railways will start using e-Aadhaar authentication to book tatkal tickets, which will help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need,” the ministry recently said.