Foreign Spiritual Gurus Offer Puja In Kashi Seeking Peace And An End To Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Varanasi: People all over the world have been adopting the Sanatan system with many foreigners actively taking part in the propagation of this ancient spiritual practice. As part of this, foreign gurus from Germany and Thailand arrived in Varanasi and performed puja on Tuesday for the welfare of the world as well as for an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

During their visit, Abhishek offering with milk was done by 21 Batukas and Acharyas in the middle of the Ganga.

Along with this, 15 thousand fishes were also released in the Ganga. Dozens of foreigners were present along with German religious leader Thomas Gerhard and Thai religious leader Badi Maa. Puja was performed by chanting mantras with full rituals.

Foreign gurus offer puja in Varanasi. (ETV Bharat)

Germany's spiritual guru Thomas Gerhard and his disciples along with Thailand's Ajaan Yanaravi Chandrakad Motri, who is known as Badi Maa, reached Kashi. Here both of them worshipped Ganga for peace in the world. Along with them, their disciples chanted mantras in the middle of the Ganga river with full rituals and performed havan for peace between Russia and Ukraine. Along with this, 15 thousand fishes were released for Ganga purification.

Speaking on the occasion, German spiritual guru Thomas Gerhard said that his aim is also to spread the message of Ganga purification. Varanasi is an important spiritual city of the world and I have come here to understand Hinduism, Gerhard said, adding that he has a very deep faith in Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma.

Guru Gerhard further said that he has read about many religions in life and studied their books, but the peace he got after knowing about Sanatan Dharma and coming to Kashi is not found anywhere else.

Badi Maa, who came along with Guru Gerhard, said that it was her long-standing wish to release the fishes in the Ganga. She has got a lot of peace within herself by doing this, she said.