Germany's New Govt Plans Stronger Ties With India On Defence, Skilled Labour: Envoy Ackermann

New Delhi: Germany's incoming government has outlined plans to deepen its partnership with India, particularly in the areas of defence and skilled labour migration, German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann has said.

Ackermann highlighted that the coalition treaty — agreed upon by the two parties forming the next German government — explicitly references India multiple times.

"The most significant point is that this government wants to enhance cooperation with India and strengthen bilateral ties," Ackermann told PTI on Friday, adding that the incoming government specifically highlights defence and skilled labour migration as key areas of focus.

The new German government is yet to be officially sworn in, pending the election of a chancellor and the appointment of ministers in parliament over the coming two weeks. However, Ackermann expressed optimism about the trajectory of Indo-German relations under the new administration.

"We can expect the new German government to be very active and very committed to its India-Germany bilateral relationship," he said. On defence cooperation, the ambassador noted the "growing intensification" of military ties between the two countries with focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

Ackermann emphasised the strengthening ties between the defence industries of both countries and reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to the proposed submarine deal currently under review by the Indian government.