Germany Increases Visas For Skilled Indian Workforce From 20,000 to 90,000

New Delhi: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced Germany's decision to increase the visa number for the skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000 and said it will give a new pace to Germany's growth.

While speaking at the Asia Pacific conference of German business, PM Modi said, "We have chalked out a roadmap of Viksit Bharat in the coming 25 years. I am happy that in this important time, the German cabinet has released the 'Focus on India's document...Germany has decided to increase the visa number for the skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000. It will give a new pace to Germany's growth."

"Two of the world's leading economies, together, we can become a force for global good, and the Focus on India document provides a blueprint for this. In this, Germany’s holistic approach and commitment to pursuing the strategic partnership are evident. Germany's new visa policy underscores the country’s increasing interest in accessing India’s skilled workforce," he said.

He noted that this is the correct time to get involved in India's growth story. When India's dynamism and Germany's precision meet when Germany's engineering and India's innovation meet and when Germany's technology and India's talent meet - it ensures a better future for the world, including the Indo-Pacific.

"You all are in the business world and you have the mantra of 'when we meet, we mean business'. But, coming to India isn't about business only. If you don't give time to India's culture, cuisine and shopping, you'll miss many things. I assure you, you'll be happy and back home, your family will be happier", he added.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India stands on the four strong pillars of democracy, demography, demand and data. Talent, technology, innovation and infrastructure are the tools of India's growth. "To drive them all, one strong force is there in India AI--Aspirational India and Artificial Intelligence--this double power is there in India... India is working on the needs of the future world," he added.