German Chancellor Olaf Scholz To Be In New Delhi From October 24-26; Attend Intergovernmental Meet

New Delhi: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit New Delhi from October 24-26 to attend the 7th intergovernmental consultation, scheduled for October 25.

It is worth mentioning that Scholz was in India twice for a bilateral state visit in February 2023 and to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Scholz along with senior cabinet ministers will co-chair the 7th Intergovernmental Consultations.

The IGC is a whole-of-government framework under which ministers from both sides will hold discussions in respective areas of responsibility and report on the outcome of their deliberations to Modi and Scholz.

The Ministry of External Affairs said both leaders will hold bilateral talks to discuss enhanced security and defence cooperation, greater opportunities for mobility of talent, deeper economic cooperation, green and sustainable development partnership and collaboration in the areas of emerging and strategic technologies. Discussions will also focus on important regional and global developments. Both leaders will also address the 18th Asia Pacific Conference of German Business (APK 2024) on 25 October.

The APK, a biennial event for business leaders, executives and political representatives from Germany and the Indo-Pacific countries is expected to give a further fillip to trade and investment ties between the two nations. About 650 top business leaders and CEOs from Germany, India and other countries are expected to participate in the event.

Scholz will visit Goa where the German naval frigate "Baden-Wuerttemberg” and combat support ship "Frankfurt am Main” will make a scheduled port call as part of Germany’s Indo-Pacific deployment.