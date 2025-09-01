Geopolitical Crisis Disrupting Fertiliser Supplies Across The Country: Centre

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The Centre has said that the prevalent geopolitical situation has affected the supplies of fertilisers across the country.
“The ongoing Red Sea crisis has disrupted the supplies to the country, resulting in re-routing of shipments via the Cape of Good Hope—adding over 6,500 km to the journey. This has significantly increased voyage time, particularly for DAP. Further, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Iran war have escalated the prices of fertilisers in the international market,” the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has said.
Reports suggest that some states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are experiencing significant shortages, particularly of urea.
Shifts from low-urea crops like soybeans to high-urea-demand crops such as rice and maize, reduced imports from China, and issues with state-level demand assessment, allocation, and distribution are also found to be the major reasons for the shortage of urea.
The Ministry, however, said that an arrangement of 25 LMT of DAP and TSP has been secured between a consortium of Indian fertiliser companies and Morocco.
“Furthermore, in July 2025, a Long-Term Agreement (LTA) was signed between Saudi Arabia and Indian companies for the annual supply of 31 LMT of DAP for five years starting 2025-26,” the Ministry said.
According to the government data, the availability of fertilisers has remained comfortable in the States during the ongoing Kharif 2025 season so far.
Against the pro-rata requirement of 143 LMT of urea, total availability is 183 LMT of urea, against which sales are 155 LMT. Similarly, in DAP, availability is 49 LMT against a pro-rata requirement of 45 LMT, and a sale of 33 LMT has taken place.
In NPKs, the availability ensured 97 LMT against a pro-rata requirement of 58 LMT. 64.5 LMT of NPK sales have taken place until now, the Ministry said.
In order to shield the farmers from high international prices of fertilisers, the Government of India is giving huge subsidies to ensure that the fertilisers are made timely available to the farmers at affordable rates.
According to the ministry, urea continues to be made available to farmers at a statutorily notified MRP of Rs 242 per 45 kg bag (excluding neem coating and applicable taxes).
To ensure DAP availability to farmers at Rs 1350/bag, the Government of India has given a special package on DAP (imported and indigenous), which includes reimbursement of other costs, reimbursement of GST, provision of a reasonable return and reimbursement of any increase in the price of DAP in the international market.
“Further, the Department of Fertilisers regularly coordinates with state governments, port authorities, the Ministry of Railways, and fertiliser companies to address any emerging bottlenecks proactively. States have also been advised to ensure effective enforcement action against black marketing/hoarding/overpricing and diversion of fertilisers,” the ministry said.
Since April 2025, 1,99,581 inspections and raids have been conducted; 7,927 show cause notices have been issued; 3,623 licences have been cancelled and suspended; and 311 FIRs have been registered under the EC Act across the country.
Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel has recently informed the Parliament that the availability of fertilisers, including urea, DAP, MoP and NPKS, has remained adequate in the country during the ongoing Kharif 2025 season.
“Before the commencement of each cropping season, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), in consultation with all the State Governments, assesses the state-wise & month-wise requirement of fertilisers. Based on the requirement projected, the D/o Fertilisers allocates adequate quantities of fertilisers to states by issuing a monthly supply plan and continuously monitors the availability,” Patel said.
