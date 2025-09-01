ETV Bharat / bharat

Geopolitical Crisis Disrupting Fertiliser Supplies Across The Country: Centre

Farmers work in a paddy field during the Monsoon season, in Bastar on Sunday (August 31, 2025) ( PTI )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Centre has said that the prevalent geopolitical situation has affected the supplies of fertilisers across the country.

“The ongoing Red Sea crisis has disrupted the supplies to the country, resulting in re-routing of shipments via the Cape of Good Hope—adding over 6,500 km to the journey. This has significantly increased voyage time, particularly for DAP. Further, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Iran war have escalated the prices of fertilisers in the international market,” the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has said.

Reports suggest that some states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are experiencing significant shortages, particularly of urea.

Shifts from low-urea crops like soybeans to high-urea-demand crops such as rice and maize, reduced imports from China, and issues with state-level demand assessment, allocation, and distribution are also found to be the major reasons for the shortage of urea.

The Ministry, however, said that an arrangement of 25 LMT of DAP and TSP has been secured between a consortium of Indian fertiliser companies and Morocco.

“Furthermore, in July 2025, a Long-Term Agreement (LTA) was signed between Saudi Arabia and Indian companies for the annual supply of 31 LMT of DAP for five years starting 2025-26,” the Ministry said.

According to the government data, the availability of fertilisers has remained comfortable in the States during the ongoing Kharif 2025 season so far.