General Public Darshan 'Priority' At Tirumala Temple As TTD Plans To Minimise VIP Darshans During Peak Summer Season

Tirumala: Anticipating heavy rush during the summer season, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating measures to reduce VIP break darshans and allocate more space to provide smooth and hassle-free darshan for common devotees.

Starting April, the temple management will minimise the number of recommendation-based VIP darshans, to ensure that more space and time is allotted for general devotees seeking darshan of Lord Venkateshwara. The new guidelines will remain effective till June 30, wherein TTD will cut down on darshan access through recommendation letters, and prioritise general public darshan.

The decision of TTD comes in the wake of growing concerns over long waiting period and crowded queues, especially during the peak summer and pilgrimage months.

At present, nearly 4000 VIP break darshans are being facilitated at the temple daily, apart from 1500 Srivani tickets and up to 5000 tickets for donors and virtual SEDs. Allegedly, this has led to extended waiting hours for regular devotees.

Reports suggest that VIP break darshans facilitated as per recommendations from IAS and IPS officers, local officials, government organisations and public representatives will not be entertained from April 5. Only those officials visiting the temple in person will be considered for special access, sources said.