Gen Z Movement In Nepal Cripples India Border Town Market, Causing Millions In Daily Losses

By Deepak Phulera

Khatima: (Indo-Nepal Border): Recent unrest from the Generation Z movement in Nepal has temporarily disrupted cross-border trade, causing significant losses for markets in border towns in India's Uttarakhand state. While cross-border trade has reportedly resumed, the situation highlights the fragility of these markets, which depend heavily on customers from Nepal.

The India-Nepal international border along Uttarakhand was sealed during protests, halting the daily movement of essential goods and cross-border traffic. Similar disruptions occurred in other border areas across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.

The closure of key entry points at the border led to substantial daily financial losses for Indian traders. For markets in Uttarakhand border towns like Banbasa, the economic impact is particularly severe, as nearly 90% of trade relies on Nepali customers. With the situation still fragile, the flow of Nepali customers has significantly decreased, leaving these markets deserted.

Banbasa town of Champawat district of Kumaon division in Uttarakhand is adjacent to the Nepal border. At the Indo-Nepal border point, while on the Indian side, there is Banbasa town of Champawat district, on the Nepal side, there is the city of Mahendra Nagar, the district headquarters of Kanchanpur.

The distance between the two cities is about 15 km. The distance from Banbasa market to the Nepal border is seven to eight km, while the distance from the same border to Mahendra Nagar city of Nepal is also seven to eight km.

According to the local traders, a large number of Nepali traders from Mahendra Nagar city come to India to shop in Banbasa market. Local people of Nepal also turn to Banbasa market of India for goods at cheaper rates.