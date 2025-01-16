ETV Bharat / bharat

Gen (Retd) VK Singh Sworn In As Mizoram Governor

Aizawl: Former Army Chief General (Retd) VK Singh was sworn in as the Governor of Mizoram on Thursday. The former Union Minister was sworn in as the 25th Governor of Mizoram. Singh (73) replaced Hari Babu Kambhampati, who was appointed as the Odisha governor.

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Singh at the Raj Bhawan here. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, former CMs Zoramthanga and Lal Thanhawla, ministers and Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama were among the dignitaries present for the swearing in ceremony.

During his distinguished military career, Singh served as the 24th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) from 2010 to 2012. Singh took the Government of India to court in a dispute over his date of birth and subsequent retirement, becoming the first serving Indian Chief of the Army Staff to take legal action against the Centre. Soon after his retirement, Singh joined the BJP in 2014 and was elected as the Member of Parliament to the Lok Sabha from the Ghaziabad constituency of Uttar Pradesh.