'Only PM Modi, BJP Or RSS Can Tell Why Dhankhar Resigned': Gehlot

Jaipur: With Congress citing "deeper reasons" behind Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said only Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) can tell the real reason.

Asserting that a person who is under pressure can only take such a step, Gehlot said, "Ten days back in Jaipur I had told that the Rajya Sabha chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker, both from Rajasthan, are working under pressure. Something would have definitely happened. Now, Dhankhar has resigned. This is a setback for Rajasthan," Gehlot told reporters at his residence.

President Droupadi Murmu accepted Dhankhar's resignation on Tuesday following which, the Ministry of Home Affairs notified it.

Urging PM Modi to talk to Dhankhar to withdraw his resignation, Gehlot said, "The resignation has shocked the entire country and there is no doubt about it. Never in the history of the country has a Vice President resigned. Dhankhar may have cited health reasons behind his step but people are finding it hard to believe. The Prime Minister should talk to him and if there is any confusion, it needs to be cleared," he added.

The former CM said the Prime Minister is going on a foreign tour when suddenly the Vice President resigns. This has triggered discussions across the country and world, he said.

He further said, "He raised farmers' issues inside and outside the Parliament. When the farmers' movement took place, he had constantly raised his voice in their favour and recently, he had reprimanded the agriculture minister. Few days ago, Dhankhar had said that he would retire on 2027," he added.

"My relationship with the Dhankhar family dates back to 50 years. I am very sad that he has resigned. Congress's stand is that the Prime Minister should try to get the Vice President's resignation withdrawn," Gehlot said.

Meanwhile Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra alleged that the BJP has no special attachment to farmers or their sons. "There is no place in their hearts for the sons of farmers who have lifelong struggled to nurture the BJP organisation," he said.

"However, who to place in a position and who to take a resignation from is an internal matter of the BJP. But the signal is clear, whether it’s the organisation or a constitutional post... those who have started thinking and speaking are now a burden. New changes are indeed happening but the direction is frightening," his post read.

