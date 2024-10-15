Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Dispatches Veteran Leaders With Big Responsibilities

Jaipur: With the press conference of the Election Commission of India announcing dates for the assembly polls in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, the poll bugle has been sounded. The Congress high command has given a big responsibility to two veteran leaders of Rajasthan by making them senior observers in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will take charge of the party's election campaign as senior observer in the Mumbai and Konkan divisions while Sachin Pilot will chalk out the strategy of the party's election campaign in the Marathwada region.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal issued an order on Tuesday saying on the instructions of the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge, the responsibility of senior observer and state election coordinator has been fixed for the Maharashtra elections.

According to the list released by Venugopal, Ashok Gehlot and Dr G Parameshwar have been made senior observers for the Mumbai and Konkan divisions. For the Vidarbha (Amravati and Nagpur) division, Chhattisgarh former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Umang Singhad have been appointed senior observers.

In the Marathwada division, the party has handed over the command of the election campaign to its national general secretary and former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Uttam Kumar Reddy by making them senior observers. The responsibility of the Western Maharashtra division has been bestowed on T S Singhdeo and M B Patil. Similarly, Dr Syed Nasir Hussain and D Anasuya Sitakka have been appointed senior observers for North Maharashtra while Mukul Wasnik and Avinash Pandey have been made state election senior coordinators.