Gehlot Calls For Face To Face Ideological Battle With RSS

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a frontal attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) calling for a face to face ideological battle with it.

Saying that the Congress’ fight with the RSS is ideological, he said, “It is time we fight it out in the open. You hide behind the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and do politics while trying to save that party.” He accused the RSS of indulging in fascist politics while wearing a façade of democracy.

He described the announcement by the Centre on conducting a caste census as a victory for the Congress party. Gehlot said the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had been persistently demanding a caste census in the country.

“Rahul Gandhi had been saying that if such a census is not carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress will get it done when it comes to power. His confidence and self reassurance has compelled the central government to make the announcement,” Gehlot said.

He added that Rahul Gandhi has also been calling for removal of the 50% cap on reservation besides its introduction in the private sector as well.

The Congress leader also attacked the central government for delay in the census operations saying that while Rs 600 crores had been earmarked for the purpose the exercise conducted once every ten years has not been initiated. He asked the government to clarify when the census operations will be conducted and what model will be followed for the exercise.

Gehlot also called on the central government to take decisive action against militancy. “What happened in Pahalgam is shameful. The entire country stands with the government. Rahul Gandhi has already stated that the opposition stands with the government in this war against terror. It is now up to the government to take stringent action. The opposition has also given a free hand to the government to act,” he said.